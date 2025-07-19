From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Scientists Speak Out! Rally and Teach-In
Date:
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Scientist Rebellion Turtle Island
Location Details:
Lake Merritt Amphitheater (between 12th Street and 1st Ave.), Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland, CA 94612 US
We will begin with a rally, featuring a series of speakers, interspersed with some musicians and a skit. Speakers will include scientists, other academics and activists. We will talk about the climate crisis, concerns about the rise of authoritarianism and oligarchy, concerns and consequences of attacks on science and academic freedom, and research on effective nonviolent civil resistance.
After the rally, you will have the opportunity to choose among different teach-ins (mostly 20-minute sessions on similar topics, by rally presenters and other academics or movement leaders), held at different stations dispersed around the edge of the space. There will three rounds of teach-ins, with time in between for participants to relocate to be closer to the teach-in station of their choice. Most teach-ins with have brief presentations with plenty of time for Q&A, and we will have some hands-on sessions to accommodate different interests and learning styles. The teach-ins will also include some fun activities for the whole family.
This will be one of the first big gatherings of Stop Billionaires Summer in the San Francisco Bay Area - https://stopbillionaires.org
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/scientist...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 18, 2025 9:06AM
