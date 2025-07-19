Tesla Takedown at Stanford Showroom

Date:

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

393 Stanford Shopping Center.

Palo Alto, CA

If you enter via Plum Lane you will see the Tesla Showroom directly in front of you next to Sephora.



When we are not at Tesla, we are at Palantir! This Musk head comes with us everywhere, Trump head too!



Follow us on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social‬



From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants, singing, and dancing.



Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate there based on Supreme Court ruling. See:



This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.



Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.



Please do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!



Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!



No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!



Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig) Photo credit: Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto.org Please credit the photographer if you use this photo.When we are not at Tesla, we are at Palantir! This Musk head comes with us everywhere, Trump head too!Follow us on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social‬From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants, singing, and dancing.Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate there based on Supreme Court ruling. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.Please do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig)