Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services LGBTI / Queer

Rally: Defend Trans Youth, Defy Federal Rollbacks

by Stanford Watch
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 5:08AM
On July 14th facing Stanford Medical Center, protesters demanded that Stanford publicly disclose factors that led to the suspension of gender affirming surgery. This year President Trump signed an executive order to end gender affirming medical treatments for people under the age of 19.
On July 14th facing Stanford Medical Center, protesters demanded that Stanford publicly disclose factors that led to suspension of gender...
original image (750x744)
All photos by Sabrina Brennan

"Trans youth deserve care, not compliance with hate," said demonstrators addressing Stanford Medical Center on July 14. They demanded that Stanford stop caving to the bigotry of the Trump administration and immediately reinstate transgender surgical treatment for youth under the age of 19.

Other demands included that Stanford adopt a policy of inclusiveness for trans athletes.

Protest signs said: No more surgical bans, no more athlete bans, and no more erasure.
§Speakers spoke and entertainers entertained
by Stanford Watch
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 5:08AM
sm_trans_top.jpg
original image (750x749)
§Trans care is evidence based medicine
by Stanford Watch
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 5:08AM
sm_trans_care_evidence_based_med.jpg
original image (750x939)
§Life Liberty Happiness
by Stanford Watch
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 5:08AM
sm_trans_life_liberty_happ.jpg
original image (750x940)
§Do No Harm
by Stanford Watch
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 5:08AM
sm_trans_donoharm.jpg
original image (750x914)
§Protect Lives
by Stanford Watch
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 5:08AM
sm_trans_protect_lives.jpg
original image (750x922)
§Stanford Do Better!
by Stanford Watch
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 5:08AM
sm_trns_1.jpg
original image (750x750)
§Masks required event
by Stanford Watch
Fri, Jul 18, 2025 5:08AM
sm_trans_masks.jpg
original image (750x744)
