Rally: Defend Trans Youth, Defy Federal Rollbacks by Stanford Watch

On July 14th facing Stanford Medical Center, protesters demanded that Stanford publicly disclose factors that led to the suspension of gender affirming surgery. This year President Trump signed an executive order to end gender affirming medical treatments for people under the age of 19.

All photos by Sabrina Brennan



"Trans youth deserve care, not compliance with hate," said demonstrators addressing Stanford Medical Center on July 14. They demanded that Stanford stop caving to the bigotry of the Trump administration and immediately reinstate transgender surgical treatment for youth under the age of 19.



Other demands included that Stanford adopt a policy of inclusiveness for trans athletes.



Protest signs said: No more surgical bans, no more athlete bans, and no more erasure.