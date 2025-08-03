From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Know Your Rights Training
Date:
Sunday, August 03, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Aromas Grange and Watsonville Law Center
Location Details:
Aromas Community Grange
361 Rose Ave.
Aromas, CA 95004
Join us for a Know Your Rights training led by the Watsonville Law Center at the Aromas Grange (361 Rose Ave., Aromas) on August 3rd at 11am. Learn about what your rights are if you encounter ICE at home, work, or in public. Everyone is welcome, no registration necessary. Free to attend.
For more information: http://aromasgrange.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 17, 2025 9:06PM
