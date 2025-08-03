Know Your Rights Training

Date:

Sunday, August 03, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Aromas Grange and Watsonville Law Center

Location Details:

Aromas Community Grange

361 Rose Ave.

Aromas, CA 95004

Join us for a Know Your Rights training led by the Watsonville Law Center at the Aromas Grange (361 Rose Ave., Aromas) on August 3rd at 11am. Learn about what your rights are if you encounter ICE at home, work, or in public. Everyone is welcome, no registration necessary. Free to attend.