Palestine International Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Greek Dockers & Solidarity Activists Block Cargo for Israel-China COSCO Ship Helps Israel

by Repost
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 8:59AM
Greek dockworkers in the port of Piraeus with the support of thousands of activists have blocked cargo for Israel. The Chinese owned Chinese owned COSCO Shipping Pisces was used to move the cargo to the port of Haifa.
original image (2048x1536)
As Greek Dockworkers & Solidarity Activists & Left Block Military Cargo for Genocide By Israel, Chinese Owned Costco Line Helps Criminal Zionist Regime
https://prin.gr/2025/07/bloo-peiraias/

With a new militant mass mobilization, dock workers’ unions, other primary unions, solidarity movements and political organizations of the Left blocked on Wednesday night a new attempt to transport military steel destined for Israel. Thousands of  demonstrators made it clear that they would not allow the unloading of military material at the port of Piraeus to be used in genocidal operations. The cargo of death had been transferred from the Ever Golden to another ship, the Cosco Shipping Pisces, in an attempt to transship “under the radar” under the nose of the anti-war movement with the final destination being the port of Haifa. With this steel, the murderous state manufactures the light and heavy weapons, armored vehicles, tank guns, cluster munitions, missiles, etc. that it uses in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people, in the massacres of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as in the new war fronts that it is constantly opening in the wider Middle East.

As for the New Democracy government, it continues to “wash” Israel and provide it with “land, water and air”, such as the port of Piraeus. This is in violation of the country’s obligations not to assist by any means or in any other way in the commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide, as well as not to support the occupation and apartheid regime in the occupied Palestinian territories by Israel.

For our part, it is our duty towards the Palestinian people, but also towards all the peoples of the region, to do everything in our power to hinder and delay the Israeli war machine, to make its work difficult, to block its gears. Together with the workers, the pensioners, the youth and the people, we will not allow any port or any infrastructure of the country to be exploited for genocide.

As an Initiative of Solidarity with the Palestinian People of Labor Unions and Collectives, we say no to military equipment and NATO spending and we demand:
-To immediately stop the use of the Souda base for US and Israeli bombings, as well as the Kalamata base for the training of Israeli troops. 
-All humanitarian channels must be opened immediately, so that aid, water, food, medicine, health supplies and medical personnel can reach the Palestinians.
-Stop the genocide of the Palestinian people and every military operation by the state of Israel in Gaza now.
-Stop all state, institutional, corporate, commercial and military cooperation with the murderous state.
-Disengage from the war in the Middle East and in Ukraine – Bases out – No facilitation for the US, NATO and Israel.

We do not become complicit in any way in the crime being committed in Gaza. We are strengthening the fight for a universal military embargo of Greece on the murderous state, because the end of all state, corporate and institutional complicity with Israel is more imperative than ever.
For more information: https://prin.gr/2025/07/bloo-peiraias/
§Thousands In Greece STOP Cargo To Criminal Zionist Regime
by Repost
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 8:59AM
sm_519399546_1552674696071158_1048925064478979061_n.jpg
original image (960x720)
Thousands of supporters of Palestine and dockworkers at the Greek Greek port of Piraeus have blocked cargo to the genocidal regime in Israel
https://prin.gr/2025/07/bloo-peiraias/
§Gaza His Here
by Repost
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 8:59AM
sm_518318591_1553117959360165_7685445866648468521_n.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
The action at the Greek Port of Piraeus has mass support in Greece. Cargo to Israel is still shipped out of the Port of Oakland and other West Coast Ports
https://prin.gr/2025/07/bloo-peiraias/
§Mass Action At Greek Port Of Piraeus has stopped the transport of cargo
by Repost
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 8:59AM
sm_520411276_1552677006070927_3097594267665783004_n.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
Mass protests at the Port of Piraeus has stopped the transfer of cargo to the Israeli port of Haifa. The Chinese owned COSCO Shipping Pisces tried to break the labor community blockade of the boycott of genocidal Israel
https://prin.gr/2025/07/bloo-peiraias/
§The Israeli Shipping Line Still Runs In Greece & South Africa
by Repost
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 8:59AM
zim_ship_in_durban.jpg
The Zim owned shipping line still operates in Greece and South Africa where this ship is docked in the Port of Durban
https://prin.gr/2025/07/bloo-peiraias/
§Greek Dockers Fought Privatization Of The Port Of Piraeus
by Repost
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 8:59AM
sm_greek_dockworkers_fighting_privatization_strike.jpg
original image (856x643)
The Greek dockers fought against the privatization of the port to the Chinese shipping company Cosco. The company wanted slave labor conditions for the dock workers.
https://prin.gr/2025/07/bloo-peiraias/
