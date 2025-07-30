From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Al-Makhrour Virtual Delegation
Date:
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Eyewitness Palestine
Location Details:
Online
https://bit.ly/Al-Makhrour
Join us for a virtual tour of Al-Makhrour, Occupied Bethlehem, with Palestinian Christian activist Alice Kisiya.
This virtual tour will be followed with a discussion and Q&A.
For more information: https://eyewitnesspalestine.org/upcoming-e...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 17, 2025 6:25AM
► ▼ IMC Network