Life Still Grows: 1for3 Mutual Aid Webinar

Date:

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Eyewitness Palestine

Location Details:

Meet the amazing team at 1for3 and help us raise funds for their Olive Grove Park project in Aida refugee camp, near Bethlehem.



The funds we raise will help bring new life to the existing olive grove, including community gardens and a revamped playground.