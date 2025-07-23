From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Life Still Grows: 1for3 Mutual Aid Webinar
Date:
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Eyewitness Palestine
Location Details:
Online
http://bit.ly/46MtmLe
Meet the amazing team at 1for3 and help us raise funds for their Olive Grove Park project in Aida refugee camp, near Bethlehem.
The funds we raise will help bring new life to the existing olive grove, including community gardens and a revamped playground.
For more information: https://eyewitnesspalestine.org/upcoming-e...
