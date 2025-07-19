From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual screening of the documentary film "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack"
Date:
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g_VfxKJQTLmjna2mH9oS0g#/registration
The film screening will be followed by Q&A discussions with the audience.
"Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" is a forensic investigation of the Israeli military’s attacks on Gaza’s Healthcare system and Healthcare workers, as well as the treatment of detained healthcare workers both inside Gaza and inside Israeli prisons.
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Sign petition to Dismantle the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: Aid Must Not Be a Tool of Genocide
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/dismantle-the-gaza-humanitarian-foundation-aid-must-not-be-a-tool-of-genocide?source=direct_link&;
2) Let The Food Through: Launch the Gaza Humanitarian Airlift
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/let-the-food-through?clear_id=true&source=email-let-the-food-through-launch-the-gaza-humanitarian-airlift
3) Block the Bombs Act (H.R. 3565)
https://actionbutton.nationbuilder.com/share/SPK-QEVJQ0U=
4) Sign the change.org petition for Boiler Room to cancel its July 26 event in Detroit:
https://www.change.org/p/boiler-room-not-welcome-in-detroit
5) Sign petition for Airbnb to stop listing properties on stolen land
https://www.codepink.org/stopairbnb
6) CalSTRS: Divest from Genocide
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/calstrs-divest-from-genocide
7) Demand Mass General Remove War Criminal, James D. Taiclet, from Board of Directors
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/demand-mass-general-petition-remove-war-criminal-from-board-of-directors
8) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Support & Cosponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Monday thru Thursday 10am-3pm EST
Comment Line (202) 456-1111
Switchboard (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
==================================================================
FOR LOCAL ACTIONS (growing list gathered by USCPR):
https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/
==================================================================
BOYCOTT
Boycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/
==================================================================
DIVESTMENT
Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement
Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 17, 2025 6:01AM
► ▼ IMC Network