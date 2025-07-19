top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/19/2025
Palestine International

Virtual screening of the documentary film "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g_VfxKJQTLmjna2mH9oS0g#/registration

The film screening will be followed by Q&A discussions with the audience.

"Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" is a forensic investigation of the Israeli military’s attacks on Gaza’s Healthcare system and Healthcare workers, as well as the treatment of detained healthcare workers both inside Gaza and inside Israeli prisons.

================================================================

CALL TO ACTION

1) Sign petition to Dismantle the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: Aid Must Not Be a Tool of Genocide
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/dismantle-the-gaza-humanitarian-foundation-aid-must-not-be-a-tool-of-genocide?source=direct_link&;

2) Let The Food Through: Launch the Gaza Humanitarian Airlift
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/let-the-food-through?clear_id=true&source=email-let-the-food-through-launch-the-gaza-humanitarian-airlift

3) Block the Bombs Act (H.R. 3565)
https://actionbutton.nationbuilder.com/share/SPK-QEVJQ0U=

4) Sign the change.org petition for Boiler Room to cancel its July 26 event in Detroit:
https://www.change.org/p/boiler-room-not-welcome-in-detroit

5) Sign petition for Airbnb to stop listing properties on stolen land
https://www.codepink.org/stopairbnb

6) CalSTRS: Divest from Genocide
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/calstrs-divest-from-genocide

7) Demand Mass General Remove War Criminal, James D. Taiclet, from Board of Directors
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/demand-mass-general-petition-remove-war-criminal-from-board-of-directors

8) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:

✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Support & Cosponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act
✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza
✅ Publicly call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza
✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza
✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to Israel


White House Comment Line
Open Monday thru Thursday 10am-3pm EST
Comment Line (202) 456-1111
Switchboard (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/

Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/

Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

==================================================================

FOR LOCAL ACTIONS (growing list gathered by USCPR):
https://uscpr.org/pro-palestine-protests/

==================================================================

BOYCOTT

Boycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/

BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide

Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/

No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/

==================================================================

DIVESTMENT

Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement

Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/

For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 17, 2025 6:01AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code