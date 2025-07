ZoomThe film screening will be followed by Q&A discussions with the audience."Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" is a forensic investigation of the Israeli military’s attacks on Gaza’s Healthcare system and Healthcare workers, as well as the treatment of detained healthcare workers both inside Gaza and inside Israeli prisons.================================================================CALL TO ACTION1) Sign petition to Dismantle the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: Aid Must Not Be a Tool of Genocide2) Let The Food Through: Launch the Gaza Humanitarian Airlift3) Block the Bombs Act (H.R. 3565)4) Sign the change.org petition for Boiler Room to cancel its July 26 event in Detroit:5) Sign petition for Airbnb to stop listing properties on stolen land6) CalSTRS: Divest from Genocide7) Demand Mass General Remove War Criminal, James D. Taiclet, from Board of Directors8) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Support & Cosponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza✅ Publicly call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to IsraelWhite House Comment LineOpen Monday thru Thursday 10am-3pm ESTComment Line (202) 456-1111Switchboard (202) 456-1414Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ Senator Alex Padilla(202) 224-3553 DC officeSenator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego officeEmail Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/ Senator Adam Schiff(202) 224-3841 DC officeEmail: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.govWebsite: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/ Congressional Switchboard(202) 224-3121Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative ==================================================================FOR LOCAL ACTIONS (growing list gathered by USCPR):==================================================================BOYCOTTBoycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/ BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/ No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/ ==================================================================DIVESTMENTLearn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?