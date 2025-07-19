Tesla TakeDown San Jose

Date:

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117 US

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



Make a sign that can be read from across the street.



Bring your sign, a friend, a water bottle. Wear sunscreen/a hat.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla