Remembering the 1975 student massacre in El Salvador
Date:
Saturday, August 02, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
savannah
Email:
Phone:
415-503-0789
Location Details:
Center for Social and Economic Justice
50 years ago, students from the National University of El Salvador were marching peacefully to protest repression by the military, when the Salvadoran National Guard opened fire with machine guns and tanks, killing and disappearing an unknown number of youth and students.
Join us for presentations about the impacts this historical moment had on the movement in El Salvador and abroad, as well as how it connects to the present day movement in El Salvador.
🗓️
📍 2973 16th St 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94110
(between Mission and South Van Ness Ave., near 16th St. BART)
$5 donation at door - no one turned away for lack of funds. For more information, please contact: (415) 503-0789 or savannah [at] cispes.org.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 16, 2025 10:42AM
