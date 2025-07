50 years ago, students from the National University of El Salvador were marching peacefully to protest repression by the military, when the Salvadoran National Guard opened fire with machine guns and tanks, killing and disappearing an unknown number of youth and students.Join us for presentations about the impacts this historical moment had on the movement in El Salvador and abroad, as well as how it connects to the present day movement in El Salvador.🗓️📍 2973 16th St 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94110(between Mission and South Van Ness Ave., near 16th St. BART)$5 donation at door - no one turned away for lack of funds. For more information, please contact: (415) 503-0789 or savannah [at] cispes.org