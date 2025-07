Enduring Democracy: The Monterey Petition is a documentary film that tells the little-known story of how, at the end of WWII, Monterey became one of the only U.S. communities to publicly welcome Japanese Americans back from incarceration.Through rediscovered footage, personal stories, and archival materials, the film highlights the courageous grassroots campaign spearheaded by valiant local women to counter the prevalent exclusionary rhetoric and affirm democratic values. Enduring Democracy resonates as both a local story and a universal call for equity, inclusion, and justice.Stay for the discussion that immediately follows the film.Free event. Film runtime: 1 hr 7 min. Free popcornLearn more at https://jaclmonterey.org/documentary-film Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, the Japanese American Citizens League, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch.