top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/25/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Racial Justice

Seaside: Film - Enduring Democracy: The Monterey Petition

Enduring Democracy: The Monterey Petition, flyer for July 25, 2025 event
original image (1324x1710)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, July 25, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955
Enduring Democracy: The Monterey Petition is a documentary film that tells the little-known story of how, at the end of WWII, Monterey became one of the only U.S. communities to publicly welcome Japanese Americans back from incarceration.

Through rediscovered footage, personal stories, and archival materials, the film highlights the courageous grassroots campaign spearheaded by valiant local women to counter the prevalent exclusionary rhetoric and affirm democratic values. Enduring Democracy resonates as both a local story and a universal call for equity, inclusion, and justice.

Stay for the discussion that immediately follows the film.

Free event. Film runtime: 1 hr 7 min. Free popcorn

Learn more at https://jaclmonterey.org/documentary-film

Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, the Japanese American Citizens League, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch.
For more information: https://events.scenethink.com/enduring-dem...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 15, 2025 11:55PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code