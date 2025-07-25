From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seaside: Film - Enduring Democracy: The Monterey Petition
Date:
Friday, July 25, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955
Enduring Democracy: The Monterey Petition is a documentary film that tells the little-known story of how, at the end of WWII, Monterey became one of the only U.S. communities to publicly welcome Japanese Americans back from incarceration.
Through rediscovered footage, personal stories, and archival materials, the film highlights the courageous grassroots campaign spearheaded by valiant local women to counter the prevalent exclusionary rhetoric and affirm democratic values. Enduring Democracy resonates as both a local story and a universal call for equity, inclusion, and justice.
Stay for the discussion that immediately follows the film.
Free event. Film runtime: 1 hr 7 min. Free popcorn
Learn more at https://jaclmonterey.org/documentary-film
Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, the Japanese American Citizens League, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch.
For more information: https://events.scenethink.com/enduring-dem...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 15, 2025 11:55PM
