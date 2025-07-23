top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/23/2025
San Francisco Immigrant Rights

Federal Workers Say: ICE Out of Our Workplace! ICE Out of All Workplaces!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Federal Unionists Network (FUN)
Email:
Location Details:
50 United Nations Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94102
Federal Workers Take a Stand

The Trump administration is weaponizing federal law enforcement against immigrants, union leaders, and communities—turning public buildings into detention centers and workplaces into sites of fear.

We didn’t take an oath to enforce fear. We took an oath to serve the public.

That’s why federal workers across the country are rising up—to defend our communities, our coworkers, and the Constitution.

📣 WHAT WE DEMAND
✅ ICE Out of Our Workplaces—And All Workplaces
Our workplaces are not jails. No one should be arrested while seeking services or doing their job.
✅ Keep Public Buildings Safe for All
Public spaces should be welcoming—not weaponized against the very people they are meant to serve.
✅ Protect the Right to Speak Out
Drop all charges against union leader David Huerta and put back to work all EPA workers who were targeted for exercising their First Amendment rights.
✅ End ICE Raids and Military Force in Civilian Communities
We reject the use of federal power to terrorize immigrant families and communities of color.
✅ Justice in Our Courts
Stop the fast-tracked deportations that deny due process. End the inhumane detention of immigrants navigating the legal immigration system.

✊ WHO WE ARE
We are the Federal Unionists Network (FUN)—a growing movement of federal workers organizing to protect democracy, uphold human rights, and ensure the civil service works in the public interest. We serve the people, not political agendas.
We know our oath.
Now we’re taking a stand.

📍JOIN US. STAND WITH US.
FederalUnionists.net
Together, we can build a government that works for all—and stands with all.

#ICEOut #FUNonTheMove #WorkersDefendingWorkers
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/informati...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 15, 2025 10:44PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code