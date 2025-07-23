Federal Workers Say: ICE Out of Our Workplace! ICE Out of All Workplaces!

Date:

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Federal Unionists Network (FUN)

Email:

Location Details:

50 United Nations Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94102

Federal Workers Take a Stand



The Trump administration is weaponizing federal law enforcement against immigrants, union leaders, and communities—turning public buildings into detention centers and workplaces into sites of fear.



We didn’t take an oath to enforce fear. We took an oath to serve the public.



That’s why federal workers across the country are rising up—to defend our communities, our coworkers, and the Constitution.



📣 WHAT WE DEMAND

✅ ICE Out of Our Workplaces—And All Workplaces

Our workplaces are not jails. No one should be arrested while seeking services or doing their job.

✅ Keep Public Buildings Safe for All

Public spaces should be welcoming—not weaponized against the very people they are meant to serve.

✅ Protect the Right to Speak Out

Drop all charges against union leader David Huerta and put back to work all EPA workers who were targeted for exercising their First Amendment rights.

✅ End ICE Raids and Military Force in Civilian Communities

We reject the use of federal power to terrorize immigrant families and communities of color.

✅ Justice in Our Courts

Stop the fast-tracked deportations that deny due process. End the inhumane detention of immigrants navigating the legal immigration system.



✊ WHO WE ARE

We are the Federal Unionists Network (FUN)—a growing movement of federal workers organizing to protect democracy, uphold human rights, and ensure the civil service works in the public interest. We serve the people, not political agendas.

We know our oath.

Now we’re taking a stand.



📍JOIN US. STAND WITH US.

FederalUnionists.net

Together, we can build a government that works for all—and stands with all.



#ICEOut #FUNonTheMove #WorkersDefendingWorkers