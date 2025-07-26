Protest Demands Fair & Free MUNI Services - Transportation for the People!

Date:

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Alicia DeBest

Location Details:

One South Van Ness @ Market Street - SFMTA Customer Service Center

Please join us as we express our displeasure with MUNI rising costs and repressive policies.

Routes are being cut but the cost continues to rise.



San Francisco is a wealthy city with 37 billionaires and rich corporations - they should fund the transportation instead of the burden being placed on working people.



We will wave signs of protest, and deliver our complaints via a megaphone to passersby or chalking on the sidewalk.



Food will be available - fruit and fig bars.

