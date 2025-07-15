IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Adds Racist & Insurrectionist to Staff "We Want Answers" Says IBT VP by Labor Video Project

Teamsters VP At Large John Palmer has sent a letter to Teamsters International president Sean O'Brien question about why his administration has hired an open Christian national racist who participated in the Charlotte events that led to the death of a anti-racist protester. Peter Cvjetanovic was hired as an organizer and Palmer also reports that an Jan 6 insurrectionist who was a Qanon supporter was also hired on the staff.