From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UPDATE: Protest at the Trader Joe's Store at 5727 College Ave in Oakland
Protesters with signs sat in front of the chicken bodies inside the store for just over 30 minutes, while playing a recording of chickens screaming during slaughter and also delivering speeches and chants via megaphone.
Here is a folder of photos and videos from tonight's protest at the Trader Joe's store at 5727 College Ave in Oakland. Activists sit in front of chicken bodies in Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's Sues Animal Rights Activists, Seeking to Stop Protests Over Controversial Chicken Suppliere.
Trader Joe's Sues Animal Rights Activists, Seeking to Stop Protests Over Controversial Chicken Suppliere.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network