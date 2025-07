Thursday, July 17 at 12 – 2 PMJoin California Nurses Association and allies as we honor Rep. John Lewis' legacy by fighting for: #MedicareForAll, #SafeStaffing, and Hospitals free of ICE intimidation!This is part of actions happening across the country, marking the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s death. We are coming together to defend our democracy and carry forward the legacy of Good Trouble.As nurses, we must stand up to the fascist federal administration as it leads attacks on our civil and human rights that harm our communities and patients.#GoodTroubleLivesOnGood Trouble Lives On is a national day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people.On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.