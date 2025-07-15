top
San Francisco Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Pack the SF Court for Preliminary Injunction Hearing for Guillermo Medina Reyes

IMMIGRANT RIGHTS: Help pack the court for Guillermo’s Preliminary Injunction hearing!

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 8:45 AM 12:00 PM

Help allies of Guillermo Medina Reyes pack the court for Guillermo’s Preliminary Injunction hearing on Tuesday, July 15th! Guillermo knows that detention is a terrifying reality, but he’s choosing to fight back to defend his freedom—and he needs YOU there.

Many of you may already know Guillermo Medina Reyes, but for those of you who haven't gotten the chance to work with him: Guillermo has given so much to our community—with his voice, his leadership, his art, his labor, and his heart.

Now, it’s our turn to stand in solidarity with him.

Come through and help his allies pack the court for Guillermo’s Preliminary Injunction hearing! Guillermo knows that detention is a terrifying reality, but he’s choosing to fight back to defend his freedom—and he needs YOU there.

Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Time: Rally at 8:45 AM | Hearing at 10:00 AM

Location: Philip Burton Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA

**Valid government issued ID required to enter the court building.

Notice from the #KeepGuillermoFree advocacy team

This is a very critical moment for Guillermo, can you also help Guillermo’s allies share this message widely and invite your networks to stand with Guillermo?

Rally hosted by Pangea Legal (https://www.pangealegal.org/)

Allies include FreeSF

ABOUT: Guillermo Medina Reyes

Guillermo has lived in the US since he was six years old. He is a visionary tattoo artist, a disciplined craftsperson, and a fierce advocate for justice. Guillermo is known for his deep kindness, unwavering humility, and boundless selflessness to show up for others.

Beyond his artistry, Guillermo has organized against the violence of immigration detention—from both inside and outside its walls. While unjustly detained by ICE, he co-led a hunger strike and a labor strike, exposed systemic abuse, supported fellow detainees translating, researching legal defenses, and connecting people with attorneys when they had none and became a named plaintiff in lawsuits against ICE and GEO Group. His courage and leadership gave many people hope—and a fighting chance.

Since his release, Guillermo has continued to speak publicly about detention by meeting with elected officials to demand meaningful action and oversight, spoken to the media, supporting community defense actions, and even created powerful art for the 2024 Journey to Freedom pilgrimage. Outside of advocacy, he is also a brilliant tattoo artist, a skilled carpenter, and a committed worker who holds multiple jobs. He recently graduated from a year-long academic program at De Anza College, all while continuing to support his community.

Now, he needs us. Join in packing the court on July 15th.

There is also the option to Donate to support Guillermo (Read more about his story in his GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-guillermo-stay-free-and-thrive)
For more information: https://indivisiblesf.org/events/2025/7/8/...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 14, 2025 5:42PM
