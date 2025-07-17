top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Veterans Health Administration Benefits Assistance Day at SF Main Library

SF Main Library - Atrium 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
VA & SF Public Library
Location Details:
SF Main Library - Atrium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
VA BENEFITS ASSISTANCE - In-Person Help

SF Main Library - Atrium

Thursday, 7/17/2025 at 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

No appt. needed

A San Francisco Veterans Affairs outreach specialist will be available to assist Veterans with enrolling in VA health care, requesting VA health care ID cards, accessing PACT Act information and appointment scheduling. They will also be able to provide information about VA benefits and programs.

The Bridge at SF Main Library is a community assistance center where you can find resources, classes and people who can help. The Veterans Resources at the Bridge supports the veteran community with information and assistance for veterans and their families.

More veterans FAQs and resource assistance at this link: https://sfpl.org/locations/main-library/bridge-main-5th-floor/veterans-resources
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/07/17/service...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 14, 2025 5:25PM
