VA BENEFITS ASSISTANCE - In-Person HelpSF Main Library - AtriumThursday, 7/17/2025 at 2:00 PM - 5:00 PMNo appt. neededA San Francisco Veterans Affairs outreach specialist will be available to assist Veterans with enrolling in VA health care, requesting VA health care ID cards, accessing PACT Act information and appointment scheduling. They will also be able to provide information about VA benefits and programs.The Bridge at SF Main Library is a community assistance center where you can find resources, classes and people who can help. The Veterans Resources at the Bridge supports the veteran community with information and assistance for veterans and their families.More veterans FAQs and resource assistance at this link: https://sfpl.org/locations/main-library/bridge-main-5th-floor/veterans-resources