top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/9/2025
Central Valley Racial Justice

2025 California Admission Day - West Steps, California State Capitol

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 09, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
279-278-4100
Location Details:
West Steps - California State Capitol
Downtown Sacramento, CA
Join us on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 as we celebrate our diversity, 175th California Admission Day.

"California’s early history is too often neglected in schools and among our citizens,” according to Governor Jerry Brown, who vetoed legislation back in 1976 seeking to eliminate the official holiday of California Admission Day.

In 1984, Governor Deukmejian signed legislation eliminating the traditional observance of Admission Day in favor of an optional “personal” holiday.

Today, we should reconsider and reflect deeply upon teaching how and why California became the 31st state, as part of the Compromise of 1850, with broad consideration of how to celebrate equity and inclusion as we plan for our 175th Anniversary.

If we begin the conversation reflecting upon 1845, at the dawn of the Mexican American War, the preparation to impose the doctrine of Manifest Destiny by expanding the United States from “sea to shining sea” sharpened the political divide over expanding chattel slavery in the vast open lands of Mexican Alta California.

The initial action of the Bear Flag Revolt in June 1846 and dawn of the California Gold Rush January 1848 helped facilitate a delicate economic and political balance during the California Constitutional Convention in 1849 required for an official petition the US Congress for statehood.

The Compromise of 1850 resolved a contentious debate of rapid expansion throughout the western frontier by offering a short-lived balance continuing support for “America’s Peculiar Institution.”

Senator Henry Clay of Kentucky successfully brokered a multipronged Congressional legislative package, with the support of Senator Stephen A. Douglas of Illinois, that allowed California to become the 31st state, strengthen the U.S. Fugitive Slave Act, establish the Utah territorial government, settled a boundary dispute between Texas and New Mexico, while beginning an end to “chattel slave trade” within the District of Columbia, Washington.

Join us as we build a renaissance of California Admission Day.

California History comes alive with a renewed examination of documented debates, discussions during the California Constitutional Convention that created the original 1849 California State Constitution at Colton Hall, Historic Monterey is fundamental to restoring an educational value to an annual celebration of September 9, 1850.

Together, we can quantify if any ongoing impacts of early systemic disenfranchisement and exclusion by early California Legislative, Judicial and Executive authority remain.

Our esteemed late California State Librarian Emeritus, Dr. Kevin Starr, shared a detailed and elevated notion of inclusion and diversity essential for appreciating our unique California mosaic tapestry worthy of elevated scholarship and historic preservation.

Why not also include the heritage and significant contributions made by people of African ancestry throughout the California experience beginning prior to Spanish exploration and conquest in 1535, Mexican Independence in 1821 and the California Bear Flag Revolt in 1846 on the journey to California statehood?

We continue the journey, this 175th Annual California Admission Day, seeking to expand consideration toward sharing authentic contributions of all Californians on the path towards California Admission Day.

Together, we “seize the day,” and request official collaboration between our libraries, archives and museums to utilize delicate official State of California records and rare primary source documents.

When we highlight the promise of inclusion and diversity, essential to learning from historic challenges to maximize today’s opportunities expanding our competitive advantage throughout the Great State of California.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 14, 2025 3:28PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code