In Memoriam: Dan Siegel
The SF Bay Area National Lawyers Guild sadly announces the passing of long time Guild member and activist Dan Siegel.
Dan made an impact on the world and the Guild until his death on July 2, 2025 at age 79. From his famous Take the Park speech as a student protest leader at Berkeley to his speech to the crowd in Oakland at No Kings Day on June 14, 2025, Dan was always presente.
Dan was a true inspiration for Guild members. He tirelessly represented protestors, police misconduct victims and workers and unions for fifty years and was a partner at Oakland's Siegel Yee Brunner & Mehta at his death. Dan was honored by the Guild as a Champion of Justice in 2014.
Dan will be missed by the greater Guild community. We send our love support and admiration to Dan's family: Anne Weills, wife, long term Guild activist and member; Jonathan Siegel, brother and Guild board member; son Michael Siegel, stepson Christopher Sheer, grandchildren, and other family members, as well as our Guild family who worked with Dan at Siegel Yee Brunner & Mehta.
His family will be making arrangements for a memorial service.
Dan Siegel, Rest in Power!
Dan's family has shared an obituary for him through Berkeleyside, available here. Mayor Barbara Lee also wrote about Dan in a Facebook post.
For more information: http://nlgsf.org
