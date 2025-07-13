top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Education & Student Activism

In Memoriam: Dan Siegel

by NLGSF
Sun, Jul 13, 2025 8:03PM
The SF Bay Area National Lawyers Guild sadly announces the passing of long time Guild member and activist Dan Siegel.
A police officer arrests Dan Siegel. Dan is looking directly into the camera and wears a green hat with the text "National Lawyers Guild Leg
original image (696x692)
Dan made an impact on the world and the Guild until his death on July 2, 2025 at age 79. From his famous Take the Park speech as a student protest leader at Berkeley to his speech to the crowd in Oakland at No Kings Day on June 14, 2025, Dan was always presente.

Dan was a true inspiration for Guild members. He tirelessly represented protestors, police misconduct victims and workers and unions for fifty years and was a partner at Oakland's Siegel Yee Brunner & Mehta at his death. Dan was honored by the Guild as a Champion of Justice in 2014.

Dan will be missed by the greater Guild community. We send our love support and admiration to Dan's family: Anne Weills, wife, long term Guild activist and member; Jonathan Siegel, brother and Guild board member; son Michael Siegel, stepson Christopher Sheer, grandchildren, and other family members, as well as our Guild family who worked with Dan at Siegel Yee Brunner & Mehta.

His family will be making arrangements for a memorial service.

Dan Siegel, Rest in Power!

Dan's family has shared an obituary for him through Berkeleyside, available here. Mayor Barbara Lee also wrote about Dan in a Facebook post.
For more information: http://nlgsf.org
§Oakland has lost a true champion, Dan Siegel
by Barbara Lee
Sun, Jul 13, 2025 8:21PM
Two close-up photographs of Dan Siegel's face. On the left, a recent photo, and on the right, as a young man speaking on a microphone.
original image (1280x480)
Oakland has lost a true champion. Dan Siegel, who I knew for many years, a pathbreaking civil rights lawyer and dear friend, passed away on July 2nd at age 79.

For five decades, Dan fought tirelessly for workers, unions, and human rights. From his early days as UC Berkeley student body president standing up to Ronald Reagan during the People's Park protests, to his groundbreaking legal victories protecting civil and labor rights, Dan never stopped fighting for justice.

As an Oakland School Board member and president, Housing Authority chair, and co-author of our community policing law, Dan helped shape the Oakland we know today. His work securing settlements to limit police use of force against peaceful protesters directly protected our community's right to organize and be heard.

Just weeks ago, Dan spoke at our "No Kings" rally, still fighting against white supremacy and for democracy at 79 years old. That was Dan - never backing down from the fight for what's right.

To Anne, Michael, Christopher, and the entire Siegel family: Oakland grieves with you. Dan's legacy of justice lives on in every life he touched and every victory he won for our community.

Rest in power, Dan. Your fight continues through all of us.
https://www.facebook.com/BarbaraLeeforCA/p...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code