§ Oakland has lost a true champion, Dan Siegel by Barbara Lee

Oakland has lost a true champion. Dan Siegel, who I knew for many years, a pathbreaking civil rights lawyer and dear friend, passed away on July 2nd at age 79.



For five decades, Dan fought tirelessly for workers, unions, and human rights. From his early days as UC Berkeley student body president standing up to Ronald Reagan during the People's Park protests, to his groundbreaking legal victories protecting civil and labor rights, Dan never stopped fighting for justice.



As an Oakland School Board member and president, Housing Authority chair, and co-author of our community policing law, Dan helped shape the Oakland we know today. His work securing settlements to limit police use of force against peaceful protesters directly protected our community's right to organize and be heard.



Just weeks ago, Dan spoke at our "No Kings" rally, still fighting against white supremacy and for democracy at 79 years old. That was Dan - never backing down from the fight for what's right.



To Anne, Michael, Christopher, and the entire Siegel family: Oakland grieves with you. Dan's legacy of justice lives on in every life he touched and every victory he won for our community.



Rest in power, Dan. Your fight continues through all of us.