View events for the week of 7/17/2025
South Bay Immigrant Rights

Morgan Hill/Gilroy: ICE Out of Our Communities! Protest March

Meet at Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill. Then we protest march to ICE Offices, 220 Vineyard Ct...
Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible and partners
Location Details:
Meet at Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill. Then we protest march to ICE Offices, 220 Vineyard Ct,. Morgan Hill 95037

Peaceful demonstration in solidarity of our undocumented communites to be led by the Azetec dancers and Ohlone tribe members
MORGAN HILL: STOP ICE! PROTEST MARCH

Thursday, July 17 at 3 PM - 5 PM

Please join us as we march in solidarity with our undocumented communities in South County on July 17th at 3pm starting at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center at 17000 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill.

The march will be led by Aztec dancers and joined by members of the Ohlone tribe as we reach our destination at the Morgan Hill ICE offices. Please join us in a peaceful and joyful demonstration and bring water!

A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

----------------------------------------------------

MORGAN HILL: ¡NO ICE! MARCHA DE PROTESTA

jueves, 17 de julio a 3 PM – 5 PM

Únase a nosotros mientras marchamos en solidaridad con nuestras comunidades indocumentadas en el sur del condado el 17 de julio a las 3 p.m. comenzando en el Centro Comunitario y Cultural de Morgan Hill en 17000 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill.

La marcha será encabezada por bailarines aztecas y se unirán a miembros de la tribu Ohlone al llegar a nuestro destino en las oficinas de ICE en Morgan Hill. ¡Únase a nosotros en una manifestación pacífica y alegre y traiga agua!

Un principio básico detrás de todos los eventos de Indivisible es el compromiso con la acción no violenta. Esperamos que todos los participantes busquen reducir cualquier posible confrontación con aquellos que no están de acuerdo con nuestros valores.
https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/813...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 13, 2025 7:14PM
Indivisible and partners
Sun, Jul 13, 2025 7:14PM
