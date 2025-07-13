top
International Anti-War Labor & Workers Womyn

The US Israel War on Iran, the Left, Women & the Working Class

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jul 13, 2025 1:16PM
The direct attack on Iran by both the United States and Israel is an escalation on US imperialism in the region. In this presentation two working class supporters of Workers Communist Party Of Iran - Hekmatist, Halaleh Taheri and Shamal Ali talk about the US Israel attack on Iran, the trade unions, women and what the aims are of the US.
The direct attack on Iran on both the United States and Israel is an escalation on US imperialism in the region. In this presentation two...
original image (1200x800)
The attack on Iran by both Israel and the United States is part of a long history of US intervention in Iran including overthrowing the Iranian Mohammad Mosaddegh government in 1953 to take over control of the Iranian oil resource. Two supporters of Workers Communist Party Of Iran - Hekmatist, Halaleh Taheri and Shamal Ali talked about the role of the Iran.

This was part of LaborFest.net

Additional Media:

The US Supported Israeli Attack On Iran, Workers, The Islamic Regime & The Women's Movement
https://youtu.be/pktT0zdz4EQ

The Struggle & Lessons Of Iranian Workers & Solidarity With US Workers
https://youtu.be/hf2lfizm9Bw

Iran Recent Developments & Lessons For US Workers
https://youtu.be/ZQjTmLrvwCE

Art In Struggle For Women & Prisoners In Iran: The Mural, The Artists and Women “In Honor Of…"
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg

Iran: Workers Under Continued Political Repression
https://workers-iran.org/iran-workers-under-continued-political-repression/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077030313333

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/NbT6wgkrXgY
§Women Have Been Having Mass Protests
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jul 13, 2025 1:16PM
iran-_workers_protest-mahsa-amini-768x432.jpg
Women have been having mass protests against the theocratic Islamic regime
https://youtu.be/NbT6wgkrXgY
§Iranian Oil Workers Played A Key Role In Overthrowing The Shah
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jul 13, 2025 1:16PM
iranian_tehran_oil_workers.jpg
The Iranian oil workers played a key role in the overthrow of the US puppet the Shah.
https://youtu.be/NbT6wgkrXgY
§Iranian Workers Jailed By The Regime
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jul 13, 2025 1:16PM
The Islamic Regime Has Tried To Crush The Working Class In Iran
Iranian workers have faced mass repression to stop organizing and striking. Some have been killed.
https://youtu.be/NbT6wgkrXgY
