The US Israel War on Iran, the Left, Women & the Working Class
The direct attack on Iran by both the United States and Israel is an escalation on US imperialism in the region. In this presentation two working class supporters of Workers Communist Party Of Iran - Hekmatist, Halaleh Taheri and Shamal Ali talk about the US Israel attack on Iran, the trade unions, women and what the aims are of the US.
The attack on Iran by both Israel and the United States is part of a long history of US intervention in Iran including overthrowing the Iranian Mohammad Mosaddegh government in 1953 to take over control of the Iranian oil resource. Two supporters of Workers Communist Party Of Iran - Hekmatist, Halaleh Taheri and Shamal Ali talked about the role of the Iran.
This was part of LaborFest.net
Additional Media:
The US Supported Israeli Attack On Iran, Workers, The Islamic Regime & The Women's Movement
https://youtu.be/pktT0zdz4EQ
The Struggle & Lessons Of Iranian Workers & Solidarity With US Workers
https://youtu.be/hf2lfizm9Bw
Iran Recent Developments & Lessons For US Workers
https://youtu.be/ZQjTmLrvwCE
Art In Struggle For Women & Prisoners In Iran: The Mural, The Artists and Women “In Honor Of…"
https://youtu.be/w1fs90Gpqgg
Iran: Workers Under Continued Political Repression
https://workers-iran.org/iran-workers-under-continued-political-repression/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077030313333
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
