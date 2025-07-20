VFHL Online Film Salon: "Rooted in Sumud: Palestinian Nonviolent Resistance"

Sunday, July 20, 2025

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Panel Discussion

Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL)

Narratives about the Palestinian struggle for liberation often focus on armed resistance. What this overlooks, however, is Palestinians’ rich legacy of nonviolent civil resistance, from mass demonstrations, strikes and boycotts; to art, literature, journalism, and poetry–let alone daily acts of unarmed resistance while surviving while under occupation, bombardment and siege.



Our panelists will discuss the long history and efficacy of Palestinian unarmed civil resistance. We will also examine the limitations of the oft-used dichotomy of “violence versus nonviolence,” while interrogating questions such as: who determines the terms of what is meant by nonviolence, and whose violence is too often considered legitimate? Through this discussion, we will broaden notions of struggle for freedom and peace, while uplifting the sumud of the Palestinian people.



Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:



- Sami Awad: co-director of Nonviolence International, founder of the Holy Land Trust

- Bill “Damini” Keene: civil rights activist, author, and college administrator (ret.)

- Fadi Abushammala: Affiliate Visiting Scholar at Georgetown U.; Executive Dir, General Union of Cultural Centers in Palestine; and Outreach Associate for Gaza, Just Vision



Our moderator will be Jen Marlowe - author; filmmaker; founder, Donkeysaddle Projects; and Consulting Producer, Just Vision.