From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
VFHL Online Film Salon: "Rooted in Sumud: Palestinian Nonviolent Resistance"
Date:
Sunday, July 20, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL)
Location Details:
Narratives about the Palestinian struggle for liberation often focus on armed resistance. What this overlooks, however, is Palestinians’ rich legacy of nonviolent civil resistance, from mass demonstrations, strikes and boycotts; to art, literature, journalism, and poetry–let alone daily acts of unarmed resistance while surviving while under occupation, bombardment and siege.
Our panelists will discuss the long history and efficacy of Palestinian unarmed civil resistance. We will also examine the limitations of the oft-used dichotomy of “violence versus nonviolence,” while interrogating questions such as: who determines the terms of what is meant by nonviolence, and whose violence is too often considered legitimate? Through this discussion, we will broaden notions of struggle for freedom and peace, while uplifting the sumud of the Palestinian people.
Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:
- Sami Awad: co-director of Nonviolence International, founder of the Holy Land Trust
- Bill “Damini” Keene: civil rights activist, author, and college administrator (ret.)
- Fadi Abushammala: Affiliate Visiting Scholar at Georgetown U.; Executive Dir, General Union of Cultural Centers in Palestine; and Outreach Associate for Gaza, Just Vision
Our moderator will be Jen Marlowe - author; filmmaker; founder, Donkeysaddle Projects; and Consulting Producer, Just Vision.
Our panelists will discuss the long history and efficacy of Palestinian unarmed civil resistance. We will also examine the limitations of the oft-used dichotomy of “violence versus nonviolence,” while interrogating questions such as: who determines the terms of what is meant by nonviolence, and whose violence is too often considered legitimate? Through this discussion, we will broaden notions of struggle for freedom and peace, while uplifting the sumud of the Palestinian people.
Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:
- Sami Awad: co-director of Nonviolence International, founder of the Holy Land Trust
- Bill “Damini” Keene: civil rights activist, author, and college administrator (ret.)
- Fadi Abushammala: Affiliate Visiting Scholar at Georgetown U.; Executive Dir, General Union of Cultural Centers in Palestine; and Outreach Associate for Gaza, Just Vision
Our moderator will be Jen Marlowe - author; filmmaker; founder, Donkeysaddle Projects; and Consulting Producer, Just Vision.
For more information: https://www.voicesfromtheholyland.org/even...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 13, 2025 12:56PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network