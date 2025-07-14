Trans Youth Deserve Care Rally

Date:

Monday, July 14, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Traction SF & Partner orgs

Location Details:

Stanford University Medical Center (300 Pasteur Drive, Palo Alto, CA 94305) meet along Welch Road in front of the Stanford Medical Center Sign. Near intersection Welch and Pasteur.

Rally: Trans Youth Deserve Care Not Compliance



Stanford banned gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth.

They banned trans women from women’s sports.

Other Bay Area clinics including Gender Confirmation Center and Align Surgical Associates just preemptively banned medically necessary life saving gender affirming care for trans youth. The list doesn’t stop there.



This is a massive regional rollback, and we’re saying NO. We do not comply, especially preemptively.



Join us for a youth-led rally demanding:

Reinstatement of full gender-affirming care

Transparency from Bay Area clinics

Enforcement of SB 107 protections

Care informed by science and medicine, not fascist dictators.



Featuring directly impacted youth and trans althete speakers, Stanford students & faculty, healthcare workers, and families

Protest signs, chants, and community speak-out

MASKS REQUIRED.



This isn’t compliance, it’s complicity. And we refuse to be erased.



Follow @tractionsf on IG for updates and livestream. Masks required, seats available, wheelchair accessible, gender neutral restrooms, ASL interpreted. Carpool by DMing @tractionsf



Partner organizations: TractionSF, Mask4Mask, Raging Grannies-Bay Area, Gender Justice California, Surf Equity, Stonewall Caucus DPH, Rainbow Families Action, Food Not Bombs SF.



Flyer courtesy of @tikuilichi

Flyer description: drawing of raised fist with trans symbol and tree roots coming out of the base. Trans flag colored flames behind the fist say “No More Erasure” and “Care, Not Compliance”. Text of flyer says “Demand Stanford Hospital Protect Trans Youth and Athletes! Monday July 14th 12pm-1:30pm at Standford (TBD), Masks Required”