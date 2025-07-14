top
Peninsula LGBTI / Queer

Trans Youth Deserve Care Rally

Stanford University Medical Center (300 Pasteur Drive, Palo Alto, CA 94305) meet along Welch Road in front of the Stanford Medical Center...
original image (1240x1544)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, July 14, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Traction SF & Partner orgs
Location Details:
Stanford University Medical Center (300 Pasteur Drive, Palo Alto, CA 94305) meet along Welch Road in front of the Stanford Medical Center Sign. Near intersection Welch and Pasteur.
Rally: Trans Youth Deserve Care Not Compliance

Stanford banned gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth.
They banned trans women from women’s sports.
Other Bay Area clinics including Gender Confirmation Center and Align Surgical Associates just preemptively banned medically necessary life saving gender affirming care for trans youth. The list doesn’t stop there.

This is a massive regional rollback, and we’re saying NO. We do not comply, especially preemptively.

Join us for a youth-led rally demanding:
Reinstatement of full gender-affirming care
Transparency from Bay Area clinics
Enforcement of SB 107 protections
Care informed by science and medicine, not fascist dictators.

Featuring directly impacted youth and trans althete speakers, Stanford students & faculty, healthcare workers, and families
Protest signs, chants, and community speak-out
MASKS REQUIRED.

This isn’t compliance, it’s complicity. And we refuse to be erased.

Follow @tractionsf on IG for updates and livestream. Masks required, seats available, wheelchair accessible, gender neutral restrooms, ASL interpreted. Carpool by DMing @tractionsf

Partner organizations: TractionSF, Mask4Mask, Raging Grannies-Bay Area, Gender Justice California, Surf Equity, Stonewall Caucus DPH, Rainbow Families Action, Food Not Bombs SF.

Flyer courtesy of @tikuilichi
Flyer description: drawing of raised fist with trans symbol and tree roots coming out of the base. Trans flag colored flames behind the fist say “No More Erasure” and “Care, Not Compliance”. Text of flyer says “Demand Stanford Hospital Protect Trans Youth and Athletes! Monday July 14th 12pm-1:30pm at Standford (TBD), Masks Required”
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 13, 2025 12:52AM
