From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Salon HALA – The Local Queer Art Salon: A Future with Landback
Date:
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
The Hala Collective
Location Details:
Dance Mission Theater
3316 24th St
San Francisco, CA
94110
3316 24th St
San Francisco, CA
94110
Salon HALA – The Local Queer Art Salon
Saturday, July 19 at 6:30-9:30pm
At Dance Mission Theater
Tickets: Sliding scale $0 (Indigenous or can’t afford it), $10 (students, elders), $20 (general admission), $40 (sponsors)
Buy now: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/heritageactivistsliberationartists/1740028
Accessibility:
* ASL interpretation offered.
* Dance Mission Theater is on the second floor and is accessible by both stairs and an elevator. Seating is general admission and not assigned. If you would like to reserve wheelchair / limited mobility /limited sight seating, please email stella [at] dancemission.com at least 24 hrs prior to the show.
* Please email stella [at] dancemisison.com if you have other accessibility needs.
Join us for Salon Hala, a queer art salon in the spirit of the Parisian art salons of the past. Organized by the Hala Collective, this unique event blends community recognition, live performances, and interactive games in an immersive, celebratory format. Salon Hala is a space to uplift queer voices, celebrate community elders and activists, and engage in radical joy through art, music, and movement. Special guests Tlahuizpapalotl. Special performances by Xochipilli Dance Company (Héctor Jaime and Brandon Grahms), Liz Duran Boubion, Mama Ganuush. In partnership with FLACC, Dance Mission Theater, BAAITS. Food provided by Bay2Gaza.
More information about event:
This Summer, Salon Hala is honoring the powerful voices of Indigenous, Latinx & Palestinian artists in our sun-drenched Summer Salon. A space for creation, connection & courage. FLACC is honored to co-present this rendition. The evening will include contemporary dance, drag performance, live music, discussion and games with audience participation.
Salon HALA is a queer art salon inspired by the Parisian salons of the past. The host, Mama Ganuush, is a Palestinian Muslim trans activist, drag artist, and co-founder of The Hala Collective. They are: “Abolitionists, transparent, compassionate, and hella queer. Their mission is to decolonize art and uplift the voices of activist artists, centering queer, Indigenous, Global South, and Palestinian creators”.
More than an event – it’s your local queer art salon, reimagined. Parisian inspiration, rooted in our vibrant now.
The evening consists of:
Food, performances, discussion, and games led by Mamaganuush.
Panel discussion asking, “what’s your imagination of a future with laidback?” This will be a conversation with Mamaganuush and Lolis -Angel C. Fabian (he/she/they) in ceremonial spaces is known as Tlahuizpapalotl (Butterfly of Light). They are a person in recovery, an immigrant, a curanderx, Two-Spirit/Queer, Ben’Zaa(Zapotecx)/Xicanx manager/administrator and cultural bearer.
FLACC dance performances – Duet by Hector Jaime and Brandon Graham of Xochipilli Dance Company and a solo Liz Duran Boubion
Drag performance Mamaganuush
Live Music by Ari Salim
Experience:
Soul-stirring performances
Heart-opening dialogue
Radical queer community
Saturday, July 19 at 6:30-9:30pm
At Dance Mission Theater
Tickets: Sliding scale $0 (Indigenous or can’t afford it), $10 (students, elders), $20 (general admission), $40 (sponsors)
Buy now: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/heritageactivistsliberationartists/1740028
Accessibility:
* ASL interpretation offered.
* Dance Mission Theater is on the second floor and is accessible by both stairs and an elevator. Seating is general admission and not assigned. If you would like to reserve wheelchair / limited mobility /limited sight seating, please email stella [at] dancemission.com at least 24 hrs prior to the show.
* Please email stella [at] dancemisison.com if you have other accessibility needs.
Join us for Salon Hala, a queer art salon in the spirit of the Parisian art salons of the past. Organized by the Hala Collective, this unique event blends community recognition, live performances, and interactive games in an immersive, celebratory format. Salon Hala is a space to uplift queer voices, celebrate community elders and activists, and engage in radical joy through art, music, and movement. Special guests Tlahuizpapalotl. Special performances by Xochipilli Dance Company (Héctor Jaime and Brandon Grahms), Liz Duran Boubion, Mama Ganuush. In partnership with FLACC, Dance Mission Theater, BAAITS. Food provided by Bay2Gaza.
More information about event:
This Summer, Salon Hala is honoring the powerful voices of Indigenous, Latinx & Palestinian artists in our sun-drenched Summer Salon. A space for creation, connection & courage. FLACC is honored to co-present this rendition. The evening will include contemporary dance, drag performance, live music, discussion and games with audience participation.
Salon HALA is a queer art salon inspired by the Parisian salons of the past. The host, Mama Ganuush, is a Palestinian Muslim trans activist, drag artist, and co-founder of The Hala Collective. They are: “Abolitionists, transparent, compassionate, and hella queer. Their mission is to decolonize art and uplift the voices of activist artists, centering queer, Indigenous, Global South, and Palestinian creators”.
More than an event – it’s your local queer art salon, reimagined. Parisian inspiration, rooted in our vibrant now.
The evening consists of:
Food, performances, discussion, and games led by Mamaganuush.
Panel discussion asking, “what’s your imagination of a future with laidback?” This will be a conversation with Mamaganuush and Lolis -Angel C. Fabian (he/she/they) in ceremonial spaces is known as Tlahuizpapalotl (Butterfly of Light). They are a person in recovery, an immigrant, a curanderx, Two-Spirit/Queer, Ben’Zaa(Zapotecx)/Xicanx manager/administrator and cultural bearer.
FLACC dance performances – Duet by Hector Jaime and Brandon Graham of Xochipilli Dance Company and a solo Liz Duran Boubion
Drag performance Mamaganuush
Live Music by Ari Salim
Experience:
Soul-stirring performances
Heart-opening dialogue
Radical queer community
For more information: https://dancemissiontheater.org/2025/06/08...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 12, 2025 10:25PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network