San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Free San Francisco Transit Protest at SFMTA

by Hank Pellissier
Sat, Jul 12, 2025 8:08PM
A Demand that SF politicians offer free transit to its residents, to uphold its progressive image
Free SF Transit
original image (2610x1466)
Activists gathered midday at SFMTA headquarters at 1 South Van Ness on June 12 to protest wretched, racist, discriminatory MUNI service and the rising fee costs, and to demand, instead, totally FREE SF Transit.

Complaints of MUNI service detailing abuse were blasted out to the public via megaphone, and multiple signs expressed outrage and demanded progressive reform - with free transit, paid for, ideally, by the dozens of billionaires in the region.

The event was initiated, organized, and publicized by Alicia DeBest, with aid from Hank Pellissier. Both are members of a new activist group called Share The Money Institute. A reporter from KPFA was present, interviewing every participant.

The protest handed out tasty bananas, strawberries, tangerines and fig bars to passers by, especially the homeless, and it presented itself as a request from working class San Franciscans to make The City affordable. Nepo-Millionaire Mayor Dan Lurie was criticized for his inability to understand the financial burdens of his citizenry.

Fliers were distributed to the public explaining how Free SF Transit could be easily funded with municipal levies on the wealthy, and multiple examples were listed of Free Transit already present in other cities, nationally and internationally, including Tallin (Estonia), Ljubjana (Slovenia), and Kansas City (Missouri). Climate and traffic benefits were also explained.

Zohran Mamdani, New York CIty’s likely next mayor, was praised for his own ambition to guarantee free transit in the USA’s largest city.

The group is planning future activities, and can be reached via heatheralicia21 [at] gmail.com or sharethemoneyinstitute [at] gmail.com.
For more information: https://sharethemoney.institute/opinion
