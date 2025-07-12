“Sing 4 Justice & Peace” twice-monthly with Berkeley activists by Hank Pellissier

Join this SingaLong organized by Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists and CodePink

Want to perform your favorite peace & protest & disarmament tunes?



You can do that at the “Sing 4 Justice & Peace” event that happens every second and fourth Friday of the month, from 5:00-6:00 PM at 1305 University, in Berkeley. The leafy location marks an entrance to a shady bike path, and there’s oodles of car traffic passing by with drivers honking supportively. If your vocals are unlistenable and you (and others) would prefer you keep your mouth closed, you can either strum, bang, or blow on your chosen musical instrument or perhaps just stand on the curb or in the center divider with your sign decrying the genocide in Palestine or the bombing of Iran and other bloody misadventures the USA nation is guilty of aiding and abetting.



The community singalong was initiated by Marjorie Mikels of the Social Justice Committee of Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian-Universalists (BFUU), and its enthusiastically organized and promoted by Phoebe Thomas Sorgen, who’s also member of BFUU, plus CodePink, the co-hosts. Marjorie plays accordion, Phoebe sings, Mark McDonald (aka The Funky Nixon) is on guitar, and there’s multiple other participants, many are UUs but many are not.



Last Friday’s event was dedicated to attorney Dan Siegel, who recently died. He was honored as a “mensch” by everyone present.



Everyone Is Welcome to join this fun-loving, rebellious, and collaborative event. There’s a sound system if you want to get poetic or speechy, and extra noise-makers if getting loud helps heal your spirit in these war-torn and troubled times.