San Francisco Government & Elections

Free Film Screening in Honor of John Lewis and the Fight for Voting Rights

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible SF
Location Details:
Koret Auditorium inside the Main San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco
Join us for a powerful community film screening that honors Congressman John Lewis and the brave activists who changed history through peaceful resistance. We’ll be showing the acclaimed 2014 historical drama that chronicles the pivotal 1965 voting rights campaign from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

This film brings to life the dramatic three-month period when civil rights leaders, including a young John Lewis, organized and led the historic marches that ultimately secured the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Witness the courage, determination, and strategic nonviolent action that defined what John Lewis called “Good Trouble”—taking peaceful action to challenge injustice and create meaningful change.

The screening will be followed by a community discussion about John Lewis’s legacy and how we can continue his work of making #GoodTrouble in our own communities today. This is an opportunity to reflect on the power of collective action and the ongoing importance of protecting voting rights for all.

This event is part of a Bay Area-wide “Good Trouble Lives On” week of action honoring John Lewis’s legacy through education, civic engagement, and community building. Light refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP for a free ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honoring-john-lewis-and-the-fight-for-voting-rights-tickets-1451145678789?aff=IndivisibleSF
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 12, 2025 5:51PM
