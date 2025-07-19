The Fall of the I-Hotel: Film Screening & Discussion

Date:

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Pajaro Valley for Ethnic Studies and Justice

Location Details:

JACL/Kizuka Hall, 150 Blackburn St, Watsonville

Join us as we examine the Impact of urban sprawl and gentrification in one San Francisco’s historic neighborhoods.



We will show the iconic documentary The Fall of the I-Hotel that spearheaded the awakening of the Asian American movement in the 1970’s. Tenant organizer Emil De Guzman will be in attendance to share his experiences and struggle of maintaining low-income senior housing and cultural preservation.



This is a free community event. Film, discussion, snacks, and book sale.



Proudly sponsored by: Watsonville is in the Heart, Santa Cruz County JACL, Resource Center for Nonviolence, UC Santa Cruz Center for Racial Justice, Pajaro Valley for Ethnic Studies and Justice