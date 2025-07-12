From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
#TeslaTakedown San Jose / Santana Row
Date:
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
we will meet on the corner
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
we will meet on the corner
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
Bring a sign, Bring a water bottle, Wear sunscreen/a hat
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
Bring a sign, Bring a water bottle, Wear sunscreen/a hat
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 11, 2025 12:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network