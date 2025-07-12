#TeslaTakedown San Jose / Santana Row

Date:

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117

we will meet on the corner



Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla



Bring a sign, Bring a water bottle, Wear sunscreen/a hat