Oakland: Good Trouble Lives On! Banner Protest on 580 Hwy Overpass
Date:
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy volunteers
Location Details:
Adams Street & MacArthur Boulevard
Oakland, CA 94610
Thursday, July 17 at 3:30 – 6pm
Join us for an extended overpass visibility brigade event on 580 in Oakland to encourage evening commuters to Rise Up & Resist!
We’ll use huge letters to spell out an inspiring message for passing cars. These actions are extremely uplifting for participants as driver's honk and wave back in support. Drop-ins welcome to join anytime.
This is a call to ACTION!! Let's ignite the flame of resistance in the East Bay. We invite you to act in solidarity with us by installing your own banner drop at the same time on one of the many overpasses throughout the East Bay for added impact.
You can RSVP for updates.
Photos and video of this event may be shared publicly, please let photographers know if you are a ninja 🥷.
We look forward to being visible with you!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 11, 2025 12:05PM
