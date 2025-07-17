Oakland: Good Trouble Lives On! Banner Protest on 580 Hwy Overpass

Date:

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time:

3:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Pro-democracy volunteers

Location Details:

Adams Street & MacArthur Boulevard

Oakland, CA 94610

Thursday, July 17 at 3:30 – 6pm



Join us for an extended overpass visibility brigade event on 580 in Oakland to encourage evening commuters to Rise Up & Resist!



We’ll use huge letters to spell out an inspiring message for passing cars. These actions are extremely uplifting for participants as driver's honk and wave back in support. Drop-ins welcome to join anytime.



This is a call to ACTION!! Let's ignite the flame of resistance in the East Bay. We invite you to act in solidarity with us by installing your own banner drop at the same time on one of the many overpasses throughout the East Bay for added impact.



You can RSVP for updates.



Photos and video of this event may be shared publicly, please let photographers know if you are a ninja 🥷.



We look forward to being visible with you!



