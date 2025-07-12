Foreign Students Under Atack

Date:

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Suds,, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee

Email:

Location Details:

The Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705

You may have read about Rumeysa Ozturk, Mahmoud Khalil, Yunseo Chung, or

Alireza Doroudi. These university students, who were born in other countries, were

arrested by ICE. Most were sent to detention centers far away from their U.S. homes.

They face deportation for speaking out or writing about U.S. foreign policy or for simply

associating with others who have done so.



And they are not the only ones. The current administration is not only threatening the

free speech rights of foreign students, but is trying to prevent U.S. Universities from

admitting them at all. Join us for a discussion about the threat to foreign students and

what can be done about it.



Speakers include:

Peter Toma – UAW local 4811, UC Berkeley

Kareem – International student organizer at UC Berkeley. Iraqi National

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



An open discussion will follow the presentations. There will be opportunities to ask questions and make statements from the floor at the event. If you attend online we will read your questions/statements from the chat.



This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,

the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.