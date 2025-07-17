San Mateo: Good Trouble Lives On! Save Our Democracy March & Rally

Date:

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible San Mateo & Mid-Peninsula; PASMC

Location Details:

Meet outside West Elm store at Hillsdale Mall, 60 31st Ave, San Mateo, CA 94403.



Then we'll march along the sidewalk of S. El Camino Real to our rally being held in Central Park at 9th Ave. & S. El Camino Real.



Peaceful march & rally

San Mateo: Good Trouble Lives On! March & Rally



Thursday, July 17 at 4 PM – 5:30 PM



Join Indivisible San Mateo, Indivisible Mid-Peninsula and Peace Action of San Mateo County for a march and rally to honor Congressman John Lewis and his legacy of making good trouble that inspires us today to "make good trouble" to save our democracy.



We will meet at 4 p.m. at Hillsdale Mall across from Ana Furniture in front of the West Elm store at 60 31st Avenue. We'll march north along El Camino Real with our signs, flags, and, if you have them, drums, tambourines, trombones, tubas, whistles, and more. Bagpipes are welcome too!



We'll stay on the sidewalk and arrive at 5 p.m. at the picnic tables in Central Park at S. El Camino Real and 9th Avenue where we'll enjoy some refreshments and the music of the Freedom Strummers.



At 5:15, our guest speaker, Ms. Claire Mack, the former mayor of San Mateo, will share her thoughts on making good trouble today.



We will end our rally at 5:30. People can stay for San Mateo's Music in the Park which starts at 6:00 or return to their cars. (We're working on developing a list of car pool volunteers to drive you back to your car; we'll keep you posted).





GOOD TROUBLE LIVES ON! Nationwide Day of Action



Good Trouble Lives On is a nationwide day of nonviolent action to respond to the attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people.



On July 17, the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing, we’re taking action across the country to defend our democracy and carry forward his legacy of Good Trouble.



From voter suppression bills like the SAVE Act to the criminalization of protest, the Trump administration is launching a full-scale attack on our civil and human rights. But we know the truth: in America, the power lies with the people, and we’re rising to prove it.



This is more than a protest; it’s a moral reckoning. A continuation of the movement Lewis helped lead, and a new front in the struggle for freedom.



Please note: A core principle behind our Good Trouble Lives On actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.