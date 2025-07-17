top
North Bay
North Bay
View events for the week of 7/17/2025
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

Novato: Good Trouble Lives On! Pro-Democracy Protest at City Hall

Novato City Hall 901 Sherman Ave Novato, CA 94945
original image (960x960)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple pro-domcracy groups in partnership
Location Details:
Novato City Hall
901 Sherman Ave
Novato, CA 94945
Good Trouble Lives On! Novato Protest at City Hall

Thursday, July 17 at 6 – 7:30 PM

We’re back and organizing more coordinated protests and events throughout Marin County as part of a national day of action against attacks on our civil and human rights.

On the anniversary of John Lewis’s passing, we’re channeling his nonviolent, powerful legacy of “Good Trouble” to defend our democracy—and ourselves. From voter suppression to criminalizing protest, this administration is coming for our rights—but we’re not staying quiet.

The power belongs to the people, and it’s time to show it.

This isn’t just another protest. It’s our generation’s moral moment. Join us across Marin as we continue the fight for freedom that Lewis started.

County-wide protests in Marin are being organized by an evolving coalition of local groups and individual volunteers in response to the authoritarian actions of the Trump Administration.

A core principle behind all Marin protest events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. All participants agree to assume 100% responsibility for their own safety, conduct and well-being. With some exceptions, the named groups are not formal sponsors of the various protests.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 9, 2025 4:12PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
