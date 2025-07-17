Novato: Good Trouble Lives On! Pro-Democracy Protest at City Hall

Date:

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Multiple pro-domcracy groups in partnership

Location Details:

Novato City Hall

901 Sherman Ave

Novato, CA 94945

Good Trouble Lives On! Novato Protest at City Hall



Thursday, July 17 at 6 – 7:30 PM



We’re back and organizing more coordinated protests and events throughout Marin County as part of a national day of action against attacks on our civil and human rights.



On the anniversary of John Lewis’s passing, we’re channeling his nonviolent, powerful legacy of “Good Trouble” to defend our democracy—and ourselves. From voter suppression to criminalizing protest, this administration is coming for our rights—but we’re not staying quiet.



The power belongs to the people, and it’s time to show it.



This isn’t just another protest. It’s our generation’s moral moment. Join us across Marin as we continue the fight for freedom that Lewis started.



County-wide protests in Marin are being organized by an evolving coalition of local groups and individual volunteers in response to the authoritarian actions of the Trump Administration.



A core principle behind all Marin protest events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. All participants agree to assume 100% responsibility for their own safety, conduct and well-being. With some exceptions, the named groups are not formal sponsors of the various protests.