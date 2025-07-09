GOOD TROUBLE LIVES ON! Synchronized Protests in Marin CountyWe’re back and organizing more coordinated protests and events throughout Marin County as part of a national day of action against attacks on our civil and human rights.On the anniversary of John Lewis’s passing, we’re channeling his nonviolent, powerful legacy of “Good Trouble” to defend our democracy—and ourselves. From voter suppression to criminalizing protest, this administration is coming for our rights—but we’re not staying quiet.The power belongs to the people, and it’s time to show it.This isn’t just another protest. It’s our generation’s moral moment. Join us across Marin as we continue the fight for freedom that Lewis started.County-wide protests in Marin are being organized by an evolving coalition of local groups and individual volunteers in response to the authoritarian actions of the Trump Administration.A core principle behind all Marin protest events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. All participants agree to assume 100% responsibility for their own safety, conduct and well-being. With some exceptions, the named groups are not formal sponsors of the various protests.LOCATIONS (synchronized protests 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM):Mill Valley Pedestrian Bridge / 101 OverpassRedwood Hwy Frontage Rd between Seminary Dr. and De Silva Island Dr.Mill Valley, CA 94941Corte Madera Town Park498 Tamalpais DrCorte Madera, CA 94925Corte Madera Overpass100 Corte Madera Town CenterCorte Madera, CA 94925Parking is at the southern end (west side of Hwy), across from Flores Restaurant.Larkspur Ferry Terminal Overpass101 E Sir Francis Drake BlvdOverpass between Ferry Terminal and Marin Country MartLarkspur, CA 94939San Rafael Pedestrian Overpassby Coleman Elementary School at 800 Belle AveSan Rafael, CA 94901Scettrini Drive Overpass101 Overpass at Merrydale Road/Scettrini Drive (between Civic Center and Northgate)San Rafael, CA 94903