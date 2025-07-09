From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Marin County: Good Trouble Lives On! Pro-Democracy Protests at Synchronized Locations
Date:
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple pro-domcracy groups in partnership
Location Details:
Synchronized Protests in Marin County (see list in post)
GOOD TROUBLE LIVES ON! Synchronized Protests in Marin County
We’re back and organizing more coordinated protests and events throughout Marin County as part of a national day of action against attacks on our civil and human rights.
On the anniversary of John Lewis’s passing, we’re channeling his nonviolent, powerful legacy of “Good Trouble” to defend our democracy—and ourselves. From voter suppression to criminalizing protest, this administration is coming for our rights—but we’re not staying quiet.
The power belongs to the people, and it’s time to show it.
This isn’t just another protest. It’s our generation’s moral moment. Join us across Marin as we continue the fight for freedom that Lewis started.
County-wide protests in Marin are being organized by an evolving coalition of local groups and individual volunteers in response to the authoritarian actions of the Trump Administration.
A core principle behind all Marin protest events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. All participants agree to assume 100% responsibility for their own safety, conduct and well-being. With some exceptions, the named groups are not formal sponsors of the various protests.
LOCATIONS (synchronized protests 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM):
Mill Valley Pedestrian Bridge / 101 Overpass
Redwood Hwy Frontage Rd between Seminary Dr. and De Silva Island Dr.
Mill Valley, CA 94941
https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/event/807843/
Corte Madera Town Park
498 Tamalpais Dr
Corte Madera, CA 94925
https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/event/810987/
Corte Madera Overpass
100 Corte Madera Town Center
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Parking is at the southern end (west side of Hwy), across from Flores Restaurant.
https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/event/808565/
Larkspur Ferry Terminal Overpass
101 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd
Overpass between Ferry Terminal and Marin Country Mart
Larkspur, CA 94939
https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/event/808051/
San Rafael Pedestrian Overpass
by Coleman Elementary School at 800 Belle Ave
San Rafael, CA 94901
https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/event/808566/
Scettrini Drive Overpass
101 Overpass at Merrydale Road/Scettrini Drive (between Civic Center and Northgate)
San Rafael, CA 94903
https://www.mobilize.us/john-lewis-actions/event/808558/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 9, 2025 3:59PM
