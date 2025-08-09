top
South Bay Anti-War

Virtual Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of WWII Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki

Go Here: https://www.sjnoc.org/ Or Here: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nihonmachioutreachcommitte2512
original image (1027x768)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 09, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Nihonmachi Outreach Committee
Location Details:
Go Here: https://www.sjnoc.org/

Or Here: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nihonmachioutreachcommitte2512
80TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION OF ATOMIC BOMBINGS

Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM PT

Virtual Program

Nihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) will present a virtual program on August 9th commemorating the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Featured are the Reverend Nobuaki Hanaoka, a Nagasaki survivor, and the Reverend Takashi Tanemori, a Hiroshima survivor, who have dedicated their lives to peace and the end of nuclear war. Reverend Tanemori speaks of his experiences in a short film by Jason Cordis, “The World I Want to Live In.”

Also featured is "Drawings from Hiroshima Bomb Survivors," a video produced and directed by NOC member Will Kaku.

Registration is not required. A link to the virtual event will be provided here closer to the date here: https://www.sjnoc.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 9, 2025 3:21PM
