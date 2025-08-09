From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Commemoration of 80th Anniversary of WWII Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki
Saturday, August 09, 2025
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Vigil/Ritual
San Jose Nihonmachi Outreach Committee
Go Here: https://www.sjnoc.org/
Or Here: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nihonmachioutreachcommitte2512
80TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION OF ATOMIC BOMBINGS
Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM PT
Virtual Program
Nihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) will present a virtual program on August 9th commemorating the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Featured are the Reverend Nobuaki Hanaoka, a Nagasaki survivor, and the Reverend Takashi Tanemori, a Hiroshima survivor, who have dedicated their lives to peace and the end of nuclear war. Reverend Tanemori speaks of his experiences in a short film by Jason Cordis, “The World I Want to Live In.”
Also featured is "Drawings from Hiroshima Bomb Survivors," a video produced and directed by NOC member Will Kaku.
Registration is not required. A link to the virtual event will be provided here closer to the date here: https://www.sjnoc.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 9, 2025 3:21PM
