80TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION OF ATOMIC BOMBINGSSaturday, August 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM PTVirtual ProgramNihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) will present a virtual program on August 9th commemorating the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.Featured are the Reverend Nobuaki Hanaoka, a Nagasaki survivor, and the Reverend Takashi Tanemori, a Hiroshima survivor, who have dedicated their lives to peace and the end of nuclear war. Reverend Tanemori speaks of his experiences in a short film by Jason Cordis, “The World I Want to Live In.”Also featured is "Drawings from Hiroshima Bomb Survivors," a video produced and directed by NOC member Will Kaku.Registration is not required. A link to the virtual event will be provided here closer to the date here: https://www.sjnoc.org/