March to Gaza Report Back Webinar

Date:

Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Our amazing group of CODEPINKers from all over the world just returned from the global March to Gaza where they attempted to break the siege by marching on foot from Cairo to Rafah. They faced severe repression from the Egyptian government and still came back ready to take the next action.



Join CODEPINK for a report back webinar on this historic act of solidarity with the people of Gaza. You'll hear directly from our courageous CODEPINKers who were in Egypt as they share their experiences, reflections, and next steps. Their insight is crucial to inform our actions as we advance the movement for Palestinian liberation. Come ready to listen and ask questions!