80th Anniversary of the WWII U.S. Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & NagasakiCommemorate the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during WWII, the first nuclear destruction of a civilian population in the world, and hear the urgent message for peace by the hibakusha, or atomic bomb survivors.Presented by the Nichi Bei Foundation and Friends of Hibakusha in collaboration with the Japanese American Religious Federation of San Francisco.RSVP: https://nichibeifoundation.org/educational-programs/atomic-bomb-commemoration/ COMMEMORATION PROGRAM:12 p.m.: Special Screening of “White Light / Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki” (2007, 86 min.)Primetime Emmy Award winning-film introduced by filmmaker Steven Okazaki2 p.m.: 80th Anniversary Commemoration of Atomic Bombings• Interfaith Blessing - Japanese American Religious Federation• “A Girl From Hiroshima”(2022, 5:22) by Cynthia Liu• Keynote Presentation: Manon and Kanon Iwata, founders of Teens 4 Disarmament & Nonproliferation• Reflections of Hibakusha• Lanterns of Remembrance CeremonyFrom July 11, visit the exhibit: “Latent August: Legacy Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki” at NJAHS Peace Gallery, 1684 Post St. and MIS Historic Learning Center at Building 640.ORGANIZATIONSNichi Bei FoundationFriends of HibakushaEyewitness for Peace Consortium:Japanese Religious Freedom FederationGenryu ArtsNational Japanese American Historical SocietyJapantown Taskforce