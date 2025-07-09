top
San Francisco
San Francisco
View events for the week of 8/9/2025
San Francisco Anti-War

San Francisco: 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima & Nagasaki Commemoration

AMC Kabuki 8 1881 Post Street San Francisco Japantown
original image (1177x833)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 09, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Nichi Bei Foundation & partners
Location Details:
AMC Kabuki 8
1881 Post Street
San Francisco Japantown
80th Anniversary of the WWII U.S. Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki

Commemorate the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during WWII, the first nuclear destruction of a civilian population in the world, and hear the urgent message for peace by the hibakusha, or atomic bomb survivors.

Presented by the Nichi Bei Foundation and Friends of Hibakusha in collaboration with the Japanese American Religious Federation of San Francisco.

RSVP: https://nichibeifoundation.org/educational-programs/atomic-bomb-commemoration/


COMMEMORATION PROGRAM:

12 p.m.: Special Screening of “White Light / Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki” (2007, 86 min.)

Primetime Emmy Award winning-film introduced by filmmaker Steven Okazaki


2 p.m.: 80th Anniversary Commemoration of Atomic Bombings

• Interfaith Blessing - Japanese American Religious Federation

• “A Girl From Hiroshima”(2022, 5:22) by Cynthia Liu

• Keynote Presentation: Manon and Kanon Iwata, founders of Teens 4 Disarmament & Nonproliferation

• Reflections of Hibakusha

• Lanterns of Remembrance Ceremony


From July 11, visit the exhibit: “Latent August: Legacy Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki” at NJAHS Peace Gallery, 1684 Post St. and MIS Historic Learning Center at Building 640.


ORGANIZATIONS

Nichi Bei Foundation
Friends of Hibakusha
Eyewitness for Peace Consortium:
Japanese Religious Freedom Federation
Genryu Arts
National Japanese American Historical Society
Japantown Taskforce
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 9, 2025 2:26PM
§
by Nichi Bei Foundation & partners
Wed, Jul 9, 2025 2:26PM
sm_2025-eyewitness-for-peace_pdf.jpg
original image (1413x1536)
