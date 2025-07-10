El Condado de Santa Clara enfrenta recortes presupuestarios graves en el sistema de salud

Date:

Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Defend Our Care Campaign Coalition

Location Details:

Regional Medical Center - hospital cafeteria

225 N Jackson Ave

San Jose, CA 95116

🛑 El Condado de Santa Clara enfrenta recortes presupuestarios graves en el sistema de salud.



Estos recortes amenazan servicios esenciales en todo el sistema de Salud y Hospitales del Condado, incluyendo el Regional Medical Center (RMC), y ponen en riesgo la atención médica de todos nuestros pacientes—afectando especialmente a quienes tienen Medi-Cal, a las familias inmigrantes y a las comunidades de bajos ingresos.



📣 Acompáñanos en nuestro Foro Comunitario el 10 de julio a las 6:00 p.m. en la cafetería del Regional Medical Center para escuchar a líderes locales, trabajadores de la salud y pacientes afectados sobre lo que está en juego. Analizaremos los recortes propuestos, cómo afectan a nuestras comunidades y cómo podemos organizarnos para defender el cuidado que todos necesitamos.



🧃 Habrá refrigerios ligeros disponibles.



Esto nos afecta a todos. Acompáñanos para proteger el acceso a la salud para todos.



¡Confírmanos tu asistencia y dinos cómo te gustaría involucrarte!



______________________________________________________



Santa Clara County is facing major healthcare budget cuts!



These cuts threaten essential services across the County Health and Hospital system including Regional Medical Center (RMC) and beyond—putting all of our patients at risk especially Medi-Cal patients, immigrant families, and low-income patients.



📣 Join our upcoming Town Hall on July 10th at 6pm at Regional Medical Center Cafeteria to hear from local leaders, healthcare workers, and impacted patients about what’s at stake. We’ll break down the proposed cuts, share how they affect our communities, and mobilize together in defense of the care we all depend on.



🧃 Light snacks will be provided.



This affects all of us. Stand with us to protect healthcare for all.



Let us know you’re coming and how you’d like to get involved!

