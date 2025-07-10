top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/10/2025
South Bay En Español

El Condado de Santa Clara enfrenta recortes presupuestarios graves en el sistema de salud

Regional Medical Center - hospital cafeteria 225 N Jackson Ave San Jose, CA 95116
original image (694x900)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Defend Our Care Campaign Coalition
Location Details:
Regional Medical Center - hospital cafeteria
225 N Jackson Ave
San Jose, CA 95116
🛑 El Condado de Santa Clara enfrenta recortes presupuestarios graves en el sistema de salud.

Estos recortes amenazan servicios esenciales en todo el sistema de Salud y Hospitales del Condado, incluyendo el Regional Medical Center (RMC), y ponen en riesgo la atención médica de todos nuestros pacientes—afectando especialmente a quienes tienen Medi-Cal, a las familias inmigrantes y a las comunidades de bajos ingresos.

📣 Acompáñanos en nuestro Foro Comunitario el 10 de julio a las 6:00 p.m. en la cafetería del Regional Medical Center para escuchar a líderes locales, trabajadores de la salud y pacientes afectados sobre lo que está en juego. Analizaremos los recortes propuestos, cómo afectan a nuestras comunidades y cómo podemos organizarnos para defender el cuidado que todos necesitamos.

🧃 Habrá refrigerios ligeros disponibles.

Esto nos afecta a todos. Acompáñanos para proteger el acceso a la salud para todos.

¡Confírmanos tu asistencia y dinos cómo te gustaría involucrarte!

______________________________________________________

Santa Clara County is facing major healthcare budget cuts!

These cuts threaten essential services across the County Health and Hospital system including Regional Medical Center (RMC) and beyond—putting all of our patients at risk especially Medi-Cal patients, immigrant families, and low-income patients.

📣 Join our upcoming Town Hall on July 10th at 6pm at Regional Medical Center Cafeteria to hear from local leaders, healthcare workers, and impacted patients about what’s at stake. We’ll break down the proposed cuts, share how they affect our communities, and mobilize together in defense of the care we all depend on.

🧃 Light snacks will be provided.

This affects all of us. Stand with us to protect healthcare for all.

Let us know you’re coming and how you’d like to get involved!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DLqeothSDIa/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 9, 2025 12:28PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code