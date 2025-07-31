From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Jingwei Bird: Music & Poetry
Date:
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
The Jingwei Bird explores the complexity of climate change and our relationship to the planet through multi-disciplinary performances with Del Sol Quartet and San Francisco poet laureate Genny Lim. The program weaves newly composed music by Asian-American composers with powerful bilingual poetry, using storytelling and mythology to deepen our understanding and awareness of the environment.
Del Sol Quartet, based in San Francisco, believes that music can, and should, happen anywhere-screaming out Aeryn Santillan's Makeshift Memorials from a Mission District sidewalk or a rural high school, bouncing Ben Johnston's microtonal Americana off the canyon walls of the Yampa River or the hallowed walls of Library of Congress, bringing Huang Ruo's Angel Island Oratorio home to the island detention barracks or across the Pacific to the Singapore International Arts Festival.
Genny Lim, San Francisco's 9th Poet Laureate, is the first Chinese American appointed to the city's three-year laureate position. She was born and raised in San Francisco's Chinatown and North Beach neighborhoods and is a graduate of San Francisco State University and Columbia University. Her writing has been widely published and has received many awards.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/07/31/perform...
