The Jingwei Bird: Music & Poetry

Thursday, July 31, 2025

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Concert/Show

San Francisco Public Library

415-557-4400

San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B

100 Larkin St

San Francisco, CA 94102

The Jingwei Bird explores the complexity of climate change and our relationship to the planet through multi-disciplinary performances with Del Sol Quartet and San Francisco poet laureate Genny Lim. The program weaves newly composed music by Asian-American composers with powerful bilingual poetry, using storytelling and mythology to deepen our understanding and awareness of the environment.



Del Sol Quartet, based in San Francisco, believes that music can, and should, happen anywhere-screaming out Aeryn Santillan's Makeshift Memorials from a Mission District sidewalk or a rural high school, bouncing Ben Johnston's microtonal Americana off the canyon walls of the Yampa River or the hallowed walls of Library of Congress, bringing Huang Ruo's Angel Island Oratorio home to the island detention barracks or across the Pacific to the Singapore International Arts Festival.



Genny Lim, San Francisco's 9th Poet Laureate, is the first Chinese American appointed to the city's three-year laureate position. She was born and raised in San Francisco's Chinatown and North Beach neighborhoods and is a graduate of San Francisco State University and Columbia University. Her writing has been widely published and has received many awards.



Free