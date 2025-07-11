From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reclaiming Our Radical Roots: 35th Anniversary of ADA & Disability Pride Celebration
Date:
Friday, July 11, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Center for Independent Living & partners
Location Details:
Ed Roberts Campus - on Woolsey Street outside
3075 Adeline Street
Berkeley, CA 94703
Ashby BART Station.
ACCESS: Wheelchair-accessible. ASL and CART provided. Masks required and KN95 masks available.
Hybrid event - Main Stage speakers and performers (from 4:00-6:00 p.m.) will be hybrid via Zoom.
3075 Adeline Street
Berkeley, CA 94703
Ashby BART Station.
ACCESS: Wheelchair-accessible. ASL and CART provided. Masks required and KN95 masks available.
Hybrid event - Main Stage speakers and performers (from 4:00-6:00 p.m.) will be hybrid via Zoom.
35th Anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act Celebration
Celebrate Disability Pride & the 35th ADA Anniversary–reflecting on strategies of our movements’ past, and building towards the fight ahead.
Friday, July 11 at 3 PM - 7 PM
Ed Roberts Campus - on Woolsey Street outside
Hybrid event - Main Stage speakers and performers (from 4:00-6:00 p.m.) will be hybrid via Zoom.
Event is FREE
Join a coalition of racial justice and disability rights & justice organizations for a powerful, community-centered rally to celebrate Disability Pride and mark the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Join us to celebrate and protect the upcoming anniversary of the passing of the American with Disabilities Act - a victory fought and won by people with disabilities and their allies and that is under attack right now.
The ADA 35th Anniversary / Disability Pride Event & Rally happening on Friday, July 11th, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Woolsey Street outside of the Ed Roberts Campus. Our coalition of racial justice and disability rights & justice organizations are hosting a protest-meets-celebration event that centers cross-movement solidarity, political power, and disability joy and resistance.
This anniversary comes at a pivotal time. As so many of the rights, resources, and the very humanity of our diverse communities face intensifying threats, we are committed to using this milestone as a platform to honor the legacy of the radical movements, including those that gave birth to the ADA, and to use those lessons to organize for the future.
Grounded in the brilliant spirit of the Bay Area’s disability-led movements, this event will serve as a call to action, honoring our past while forging the next chapter of intersectional disability rights, justice, and liberation.
The program will include diverse speakers and performers, community workshops that build important skills and knowledge for this moment, food and music, an art build and unveiling of our community story quilt project, a kids area, and more. Disability Rights California (DRC) will also be hosting an open house as they make their exciting move into the Ed Roberts Campus.
The rally will feature incredible speakers and performers and the event will include community workshops that build critical skills and knowledge for this moment, food and music, an art build and unveiling of our community story quilt project, a kids area, and more.
Disability Rights California (DRC) will also be hosting an open house as they make their exciting move into the Ed Roberts Campus!
ACCESS: Wheelchair-accessible. ASL and CART provided. Main Stage speakers and performers (from 4:00-6:00 p.m.) will be hybrid via Zoom. Masks required and KN95 masks available.
Program Overview
3:00 – 4:00 PM Event Kick-Off
Enjoy the DJ, food, family-friendly activities, art, wellness, and accessible sports—all available throughout the event.
3:30 – 6:30 PM Workshops
Topics include accessibility in direct action, street medic training, grounding practices, wheelchair repair, air filter making, and disability rights.
4:00 – 6:00 PM Main Stage: Speakers & Performers
6:45 – 7:00 PM
Closing Remarks
Speakers & Performers
Speeches by…
Wonha Park, Bay Area Asian Deaf Association
Denise Jacobson
Andy Imperato, Disability Rights California
CIL Youth Advocacy Collective
Rosemary McDonnell-Horita
Youth Advocates, Center on Youth Voice, Youth Choice
Tom Manley
Mayor Adena Ishii, City of Berkeley
…and more leaders from movements towards justice, access, and liberation!
Performances include…
DJ Spyder Beatz
Spoken word by Monique Harris and Andre Wilson
Comedy by Miguel Lugo
Music by Vanessa Ochoa and Elizabeth Campos
…and more to be confirmed soon!
Partner Organizations & Endorsers:
Disability Rights California
Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF)
Disability Justice League – Bay Area
The Anti-Police Terror Project
The Center for Independent Living
Senior and Disability Action
Disability Justice Culture Club
Disability Voices United
Deaf Counseling Advocacy & Referral Agency (DCARA)
World Institute on Disability
Easy Does it
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program (BORP)
Ala Costa Programs
Celebrate Disability Pride & the 35th ADA Anniversary–reflecting on strategies of our movements’ past, and building towards the fight ahead.
Friday, July 11 at 3 PM - 7 PM
Ed Roberts Campus - on Woolsey Street outside
Hybrid event - Main Stage speakers and performers (from 4:00-6:00 p.m.) will be hybrid via Zoom.
Event is FREE
Join a coalition of racial justice and disability rights & justice organizations for a powerful, community-centered rally to celebrate Disability Pride and mark the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Join us to celebrate and protect the upcoming anniversary of the passing of the American with Disabilities Act - a victory fought and won by people with disabilities and their allies and that is under attack right now.
The ADA 35th Anniversary / Disability Pride Event & Rally happening on Friday, July 11th, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Woolsey Street outside of the Ed Roberts Campus. Our coalition of racial justice and disability rights & justice organizations are hosting a protest-meets-celebration event that centers cross-movement solidarity, political power, and disability joy and resistance.
This anniversary comes at a pivotal time. As so many of the rights, resources, and the very humanity of our diverse communities face intensifying threats, we are committed to using this milestone as a platform to honor the legacy of the radical movements, including those that gave birth to the ADA, and to use those lessons to organize for the future.
Grounded in the brilliant spirit of the Bay Area’s disability-led movements, this event will serve as a call to action, honoring our past while forging the next chapter of intersectional disability rights, justice, and liberation.
The program will include diverse speakers and performers, community workshops that build important skills and knowledge for this moment, food and music, an art build and unveiling of our community story quilt project, a kids area, and more. Disability Rights California (DRC) will also be hosting an open house as they make their exciting move into the Ed Roberts Campus.
The rally will feature incredible speakers and performers and the event will include community workshops that build critical skills and knowledge for this moment, food and music, an art build and unveiling of our community story quilt project, a kids area, and more.
Disability Rights California (DRC) will also be hosting an open house as they make their exciting move into the Ed Roberts Campus!
ACCESS: Wheelchair-accessible. ASL and CART provided. Main Stage speakers and performers (from 4:00-6:00 p.m.) will be hybrid via Zoom. Masks required and KN95 masks available.
Program Overview
3:00 – 4:00 PM Event Kick-Off
Enjoy the DJ, food, family-friendly activities, art, wellness, and accessible sports—all available throughout the event.
3:30 – 6:30 PM Workshops
Topics include accessibility in direct action, street medic training, grounding practices, wheelchair repair, air filter making, and disability rights.
4:00 – 6:00 PM Main Stage: Speakers & Performers
6:45 – 7:00 PM
Closing Remarks
Speakers & Performers
Speeches by…
Wonha Park, Bay Area Asian Deaf Association
Denise Jacobson
Andy Imperato, Disability Rights California
CIL Youth Advocacy Collective
Rosemary McDonnell-Horita
Youth Advocates, Center on Youth Voice, Youth Choice
Tom Manley
Mayor Adena Ishii, City of Berkeley
…and more leaders from movements towards justice, access, and liberation!
Performances include…
DJ Spyder Beatz
Spoken word by Monique Harris and Andre Wilson
Comedy by Miguel Lugo
Music by Vanessa Ochoa and Elizabeth Campos
…and more to be confirmed soon!
Partner Organizations & Endorsers:
Disability Rights California
Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF)
Disability Justice League – Bay Area
The Anti-Police Terror Project
The Center for Independent Living
Senior and Disability Action
Disability Justice Culture Club
Disability Voices United
Deaf Counseling Advocacy & Referral Agency (DCARA)
World Institute on Disability
Easy Does it
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program (BORP)
Ala Costa Programs
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ada-35-reclai...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 8, 2025 6:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network