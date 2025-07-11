Reclaiming Our Radical Roots: 35th Anniversary of ADA & Disability Pride Celebration

Date:

Friday, July 11, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Center for Independent Living & partners

Location Details:

Ed Roberts Campus - on Woolsey Street outside

3075 Adeline Street

Berkeley, CA 94703



Ashby BART Station.



ACCESS: Wheelchair-accessible. ASL and CART provided. Masks required and KN95 masks available.



Hybrid event - Main Stage speakers and performers (from 4:00-6:00 p.m.) will be hybrid via Zoom.

Join a coalition of racial justice and disability rights & justice organizations for a powerful, community-centered rally to celebrate Disability Pride and mark the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



Join us to celebrate and protect the upcoming anniversary of the passing of the American with Disabilities Act - a victory fought and won by people with disabilities and their allies and that is under attack right now.



The ADA 35th Anniversary / Disability Pride Event & Rally happening on Friday, July 11th, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Woolsey Street outside of the Ed Roberts Campus. Our coalition of racial justice and disability rights & justice organizations are hosting a protest-meets-celebration event that centers cross-movement solidarity, political power, and disability joy and resistance.



This anniversary comes at a pivotal time. As so many of the rights, resources, and the very humanity of our diverse communities face intensifying threats, we are committed to using this milestone as a platform to honor the legacy of the radical movements, including those that gave birth to the ADA, and to use those lessons to organize for the future.



Grounded in the brilliant spirit of the Bay Area’s disability-led movements, this event will serve as a call to action, honoring our past while forging the next chapter of intersectional disability rights, justice, and liberation.



The program will include diverse speakers and performers, community workshops that build important skills and knowledge for this moment, food and music, an art build and unveiling of our community story quilt project, a kids area, and more. Disability Rights California (DRC) will also be hosting an open house as they make their exciting move into the Ed Roberts Campus.



Disability Rights California (DRC) will also be hosting an open house as they make their exciting move into the Ed Roberts Campus!





Program Overview



3:00 – 4:00 PM Event Kick-Off

Enjoy the DJ, food, family-friendly activities, art, wellness, and accessible sports—all available throughout the event.



3:30 – 6:30 PM Workshops

Topics include accessibility in direct action, street medic training, grounding practices, wheelchair repair, air filter making, and disability rights.



4:00 – 6:00 PM Main Stage: Speakers & Performers



6:45 – 7:00 PM

Closing Remarks



Speakers & Performers



Speeches by…



Wonha Park, Bay Area Asian Deaf Association

Denise Jacobson

Andy Imperato, Disability Rights California

CIL Youth Advocacy Collective

Rosemary McDonnell-Horita

Youth Advocates, Center on Youth Voice, Youth Choice

Tom Manley

Mayor Adena Ishii, City of Berkeley



…and more leaders from movements towards justice, access, and liberation!



Performances include…



DJ Spyder Beatz

Spoken word by Monique Harris and Andre Wilson

Comedy by Miguel Lugo

Music by Vanessa Ochoa and Elizabeth Campos



…and more to be confirmed soon!





Partner Organizations & Endorsers:



Disability Rights California

Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF)

Disability Justice League – Bay Area

The Anti-Police Terror Project

The Center for Independent Living

Senior and Disability Action

Disability Justice Culture Club

Disability Voices United

Deaf Counseling Advocacy & Referral Agency (DCARA)

World Institute on Disability

Easy Does it

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program (BORP)

Ala Costa Programs