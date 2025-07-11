From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sing for Justice & Peace protest singalong EVERY 2nd & 4th FRI
Friday, July 11, 2025
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Phoebe
1305 University Ave between Bonar/Acton beside "The Way" in front of the bike path. (OK to go in the median, for traffic visibility from both directions, but please keep the west lane of the bike path clear!)
Singalong protest for Justice & Peace globally and locally. We'll have a small sound system, an accordion, probably a guitar or two, maybe some chairs. OPEN MIC. Bring signs, banners, musical instruments, your voice, your fun-loving and rebellious and collaborative spirit!
This is co-hosted by the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee and Code Pink. Recurring event EVERY 2nd and 4th FRI (rain cancels.)
For more information: http://www.BFUU.org
