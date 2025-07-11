top
East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Sing for Justice & Peace protest singalong EVERY 2nd & 4th FRI

Date:
Friday, July 11, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Phoebe
Location Details:
1305 University Ave between Bonar/Acton beside "The Way" in front of the bike path. (OK to go in the median, for traffic visibility from both directions, but please keep the west lane of the bike path clear!)
Singalong protest for Justice & Peace globally and locally. We'll have a small sound system, an accordion, probably a guitar or two, maybe some chairs. OPEN MIC. Bring signs, banners, musical instruments, your voice, your fun-loving and rebellious and collaborative spirit!
This is co-hosted by the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee and Code Pink. Recurring event EVERY 2nd and 4th FRI (rain cancels.)
For more information: http://www.BFUU.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 8, 2025 3:21PM
