Presentation: California EPA Secretary Yana Garcia

Date:

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

Virtual event

Perhaps you didn't know the State of California has its own Environmental Protection Agency. Its mission is to restore, protect and enhance the environment, to ensure public health, environmental quality and economic vitality. In this webinar, Secretary Yana Garcia will discuss recent work at the agency, and take questions if time allows.



Yana Garcia was appointed California Secretary for Environmental Protection by Governor Gavin Newsom in August 2022. She is the first-ever Latina to lead the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA). Prior to her appointment, Garcia served as special assistant attorney general to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, advising him on legal and policy matters pertaining to the environment, housing, energy, and natural resources. She also has served in various CalEPA leadership roles focused on environmental justice, tribal affairs, and international partnership with Mexico.



Free