Presentation: California EPA Secretary Yana Garcia
Date:
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
Virtual event
Perhaps you didn't know the State of California has its own Environmental Protection Agency. Its mission is to restore, protect and enhance the environment, to ensure public health, environmental quality and economic vitality. In this webinar, Secretary Yana Garcia will discuss recent work at the agency, and take questions if time allows.
Yana Garcia was appointed California Secretary for Environmental Protection by Governor Gavin Newsom in August 2022. She is the first-ever Latina to lead the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA). Prior to her appointment, Garcia served as special assistant attorney general to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, advising him on legal and policy matters pertaining to the environment, housing, energy, and natural resources. She also has served in various CalEPA leadership roles focused on environmental justice, tribal affairs, and international partnership with Mexico.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2025/07/29/present...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 8, 2025 2:44PM
