top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Arts + Action Labor & Workers

SF Mime Troupe's Working Class Culture & Actor's Equity Playwright Michael Sullivan

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 8, 2025 12:39PM
The San Francisco Mime Troupe is the most important working class collective unionized theater group in the United States. It was formed in the 1960's and continues today in the time of a fascist government. Michael Sullivan is a playwright and actor in the troupe is interviewed about the issues and the Mime Troupe's newest play which started on July 4, 2025.
The San Francisco Mime Troupe is the most important working class collective unionized theater group in the United States. It was formed ...
original image (4032x3024)
The San Francisco Mime Troupe is the most important and significant union working class theatrical collective in the United States. It was established in the 1960's and is today still telling the truth of capitalism and the attack on the working class and people. It is also telling this story in the midst of a fascist government with an agenda to destroy all the conditions and rights of the working class and oppressed. WorkWeek interviews SF Mime Troupe playwright, actor and member of Actor's Equity Michael Sullivan about the issues that they are dealing with and the latest play called "Disruption".

The play is being performed throughout the Bay Area in a truncated calendar due to the finical attacks on cultural institutions.

Additional Media:

SF Mime Troupe & "Tales Of The Resistance" With Mime Trouper Michael Sullivan
https://youtu.be/AqVhVzTavNc
Tales of The Resistance
https://soundcloud.com/sfmimetroupe/tales-of-the-resistance-trailer

Jade, For Hire! - The Mystery of the Missing Worker
https://soundcloud.com/sfmimetroupe/jade-for-hire-the-mystery-of-the-missing-worker

Labor, Unions, Culture & Arts In The Era Of Trump With SF Mime Member Michael Sullivan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw85KKIYmLQ

SF Mime Troupe "Schooled" Charters & The Privatization Of Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH29kSYaohw

Freedom Land
https://www.sfmt.org/watchfreedomland

For More Info:
http://www.sfmt.org
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/2sl2yt3zpaQ
§The New Play SF Mime Troupe "Disruption" Takes On The Billionaire
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 8, 2025 12:39PM
sm_img_1491.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The SF Mime Troupe plays have focused on the billionaires who run San Francisco, the US and the world/
https://youtu.be/2sl2yt3zpaQ
§The Billionaires Mayor's Puppet
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jul 8, 2025 12:39PM
The Mayor's Puppet On Display
original image (4032x3024)
The latest play talks about how Silicon Valley billionaires have taken over the City of San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/2sl2yt3zpaQ
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code