SF Mime Troupe's Working Class Culture & Actor's Equity Playwright Michael Sullivan
The San Francisco Mime Troupe is the most important working class collective unionized theater group in the United States. It was formed in the 1960's and continues today in the time of a fascist government. Michael Sullivan is a playwright and actor in the troupe is interviewed about the issues and the Mime Troupe's newest play which started on July 4, 2025.
The San Francisco Mime Troupe is the most important and significant union working class theatrical collective in the United States. It was established in the 1960's and is today still telling the truth of capitalism and the attack on the working class and people. It is also telling this story in the midst of a fascist government with an agenda to destroy all the conditions and rights of the working class and oppressed. WorkWeek interviews SF Mime Troupe playwright, actor and member of Actor's Equity Michael Sullivan about the issues that they are dealing with and the latest play called "Disruption".
The play is being performed throughout the Bay Area in a truncated calendar due to the finical attacks on cultural institutions.
Additional Media:
SF Mime Troupe & "Tales Of The Resistance" With Mime Trouper Michael Sullivan
https://youtu.be/AqVhVzTavNc
Tales of The Resistance
https://soundcloud.com/sfmimetroupe/tales-of-the-resistance-trailer
Jade, For Hire! - The Mystery of the Missing Worker
https://soundcloud.com/sfmimetroupe/jade-for-hire-the-mystery-of-the-missing-worker
Labor, Unions, Culture & Arts In The Era Of Trump With SF Mime Member Michael Sullivan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw85KKIYmLQ
SF Mime Troupe "Schooled" Charters & The Privatization Of Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH29kSYaohw
Freedom Land
https://www.sfmt.org/watchfreedomland
For More Info:
http://www.sfmt.org
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/2sl2yt3zpaQ
