The San Francisco Mime Troupe is the most important and significant union working class theatrical collective in the United States. It was established in the 1960's and is today still telling the truth of capitalism and the attack on the working class and people. It is also telling this story in the midst of a fascist government with an agenda to destroy all the conditions and rights of the working class and oppressed. WorkWeek interviews SF Mime Troupe playwright, actor and member of Actor's Equity Michael Sullivan about the issues that they are dealing with and the latest play called "Disruption".The play is being performed throughout the Bay Area in a truncated calendar due to the finical attacks on cultural institutions.