Prevent Local Executive Power Grab: Rally and Press Conference on City Hall Steps
Date:
Tuesday, July 08, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
COH, DSA
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall Steps
Rally and Press Conference 12 noon, Tuesday, July 8 on San Francisco City Hall steps. San Francisco voters approved Prop C in 2018, which generates revenue for homeless services by taxing the City's wealthiest businesses. Funds are allocated at about 50% for permanent supportive housing, 25% for mental health services, 15% for prevention programs, and 10% for shelter and hygiene. A key safeguard of Prop C is that it takes a Supermajority (8 of the 11 supervisors) to change this allocation, but the Budget and Appropriations Committee has negotiated this away, pending a vote of the full Board of Supervisors. Join the Coalition on Homelessness, DSA, and others for a rally and press conference before the 2 pm Board of Supervisors meeting.
