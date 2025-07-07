From the Open-Publishing Calendar
LaborFest Film Screening: Watsonville On Strike & Daughters of the Strike
Date:
Sunday, July 20, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Steve Zeltzer
Email:
Phone:
(415) 642-8066
Location Details:
518 Valencia St., San Francisco - The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics
The Watsonville Cannery Strike was one of the most significant struggles for economic and social justice led by primarily Mexican immigrant women in the history of California. In commemoration of the 40th anniversary of this historic labor struggle, LaborFest Film Festival will be featuring the award-winning documentary 'Watsonville On Strike’ along with a new short film ‘Daughters of the Strike’, followed by a discussion with filmmaker Jon Silver.
For more information: https://laborfest.net/2025/event/watsonvil...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 7, 2025 6:44PM
