LaborFest Film Screening: Watsonville On Strike & Daughters of the Strike

Date:

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Steve Zeltzer

Email:

Phone:

(415) 642-8066

Location Details:

518 Valencia St., San Francisco - The Eric Quezada Center for Culture and Politics



The Watsonville Cannery Strike was one of the most significant struggles for economic and social justice led by primarily Mexican immigrant women in the history of California. In commemoration of the 40th anniversary of this historic labor struggle, LaborFest Film Festival will be featuring the award-winning documentary 'Watsonville On Strike’ along with a new short film ‘Daughters of the Strike’, followed by a discussion with filmmaker Jon Silver.