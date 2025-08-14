The 9 Lives Of Barbara Dane + Panel And Q&A With Filmmaker

Date:

Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Larsen Associates

Location Details:

alto Cinemas Cerrito, 10070 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA, 94530

Who is Barbara Dane? In the latest documentary by veteran filmmakers Maureen Gosling and Jed Riffe (ISHI, THE LAST YAHI), THE 9 LIVES OF BARBARA DANE reveals the story of a trailblazer and surprisingly overlooked legend of American music. Singer, activist, mother, feminist, record producer, maverick, and general troublemaker, Dane turns setbacks into opportunities, paving her own way with her art, participating in, and influencing international social justice and musical movements across nine decades. Through the lens of a recent concert tour, audacious for a woman turning 90, we glimpse a forthright, tireless artist, whose devotion to social justice is in the best tradition of American dissent, offering wisdom for our times, when threats to democracy and the urgency of climate change are upon us.





