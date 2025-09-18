From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Between The Sun and The Sidewalk + Panel And Q&A With Filmmaker
Date:
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Larsen Associates
Location Details:
10070 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530
Helen DeMichiel’s BETWEEN THE SUN AND THE SIDEWALK (Documentary, 76 min) follows two fiercely dedicated young Latino political organizers leading a team of new recruits to mobilize their community to support a sugary drink tax. When the state government passes a stealth law to ban all local soda taxes until 2030, these young activists fearlessly battle the corporate lobbying efforts to block them.
In their goal to ignite a grassroots movement for health justice, the young organizers, Christian and Aurora, are undaunted. Tested during their fight for local democracy and the right to vote on important issues, the film’s heroes overcome doubt, fear, and powerful resistance as they dare to fight back against the goliath American beverage industry.
In their goal to ignite a grassroots movement for health justice, the young organizers, Christian and Aurora, are undaunted. Tested during their fight for local democracy and the right to vote on important issues, the film’s heroes overcome doubt, fear, and powerful resistance as they dare to fight back against the goliath American beverage industry.
For more information: https://www.albanyfilmfest.org/new-events/...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 7, 2025 12:28PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network