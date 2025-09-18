Between The Sun and The Sidewalk + Panel And Q&A With Filmmaker

Date:

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Larsen Associates

Location Details:

10070 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Helen DeMichiel’s BETWEEN THE SUN AND THE SIDEWALK (Documentary, 76 min) follows two fiercely dedicated young Latino political organizers leading a team of new recruits to mobilize their community to support a sugary drink tax. When the state government passes a stealth law to ban all local soda taxes until 2030, these young activists fearlessly battle the corporate lobbying efforts to block them.



In their goal to ignite a grassroots movement for health justice, the young organizers, Christian and Aurora, are undaunted. Tested during their fight for local democracy and the right to vote on important issues, the film’s heroes overcome doubt, fear, and powerful resistance as they dare to fight back against the goliath American beverage industry.