East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Between The Sun and The Sidewalk + Panel And Q&A With Filmmaker

10070 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Larsen Associates
Location Details:
10070 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530
Helen DeMichiel’s BETWEEN THE SUN AND THE SIDEWALK (Documentary, 76 min) follows two fiercely dedicated young Latino political organizers leading a team of new recruits to mobilize their community to support a sugary drink tax. When the state government passes a stealth law to ban all local soda taxes until 2030, these young activists fearlessly battle the corporate lobbying efforts to block them.

In their goal to ignite a grassroots movement for health justice, the young organizers, Christian and Aurora, are undaunted. Tested during their fight for local democracy and the right to vote on important issues, the film’s heroes overcome doubt, fear, and powerful resistance as they dare to fight back against the goliath American beverage industry.
For more information: https://www.albanyfilmfest.org/new-events/...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 7, 2025 12:28PM
