Peninsula Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Protest: Stand Up for Science and Sanity

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 08, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Carol Peyser MD
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza: 200 University Ave, Palo Alto, University South, California, 94301
Join our sixth rally to protest the terrible assaults on our scientific research, health care, our universities & democracy!

With the Big Ugly Budget Bill passing, we urgently need to escalate our community’s resistance to the devastating attacks on scientific research, health care, our universities, and our democracy. Speakers will address the latest on these attacks and on mobilizing to resist them.

MUSIC: The Mitchell Park will play, and the Raging Grannies will sing.

Bring your determination, your signs, your voices, your chants, and your creativity!

OPPORTUNITY: after the brief speeches, take the mike for a couple of minutes to talk about which cuts/assaults seem most disastrous to you and/or share ideas about effective ways to resist these attacks.

PICKETING: after the rally some of us will hold up protest signs along University Avenue

DIE-IN: After picketing some of us will lie in a circle, heads together, with tombstone signs on our bellies decrying death of various medical and scientific services and institutions. Bring a mat if you want to participate.
For more information: https://www.scienceandsanity.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 6, 2025 9:14AM
