From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Protest: Stand Up for Science and Sanity
Date:
Tuesday, July 08, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Carol Peyser MD
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza: 200 University Ave, Palo Alto, University South, California, 94301
Join our sixth rally to protest the terrible assaults on our scientific research, health care, our universities & democracy!
With the Big Ugly Budget Bill passing, we urgently need to escalate our community’s resistance to the devastating attacks on scientific research, health care, our universities, and our democracy. Speakers will address the latest on these attacks and on mobilizing to resist them.
MUSIC: The Mitchell Park will play, and the Raging Grannies will sing.
Bring your determination, your signs, your voices, your chants, and your creativity!
OPPORTUNITY: after the brief speeches, take the mike for a couple of minutes to talk about which cuts/assaults seem most disastrous to you and/or share ideas about effective ways to resist these attacks.
PICKETING: after the rally some of us will hold up protest signs along University Avenue
DIE-IN: After picketing some of us will lie in a circle, heads together, with tombstone signs on our bellies decrying death of various medical and scientific services and institutions. Bring a mat if you want to participate.
With the Big Ugly Budget Bill passing, we urgently need to escalate our community’s resistance to the devastating attacks on scientific research, health care, our universities, and our democracy. Speakers will address the latest on these attacks and on mobilizing to resist them.
MUSIC: The Mitchell Park will play, and the Raging Grannies will sing.
Bring your determination, your signs, your voices, your chants, and your creativity!
OPPORTUNITY: after the brief speeches, take the mike for a couple of minutes to talk about which cuts/assaults seem most disastrous to you and/or share ideas about effective ways to resist these attacks.
PICKETING: after the rally some of us will hold up protest signs along University Avenue
DIE-IN: After picketing some of us will lie in a circle, heads together, with tombstone signs on our bellies decrying death of various medical and scientific services and institutions. Bring a mat if you want to participate.
For more information: https://www.scienceandsanity.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jul 6, 2025 9:14AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network