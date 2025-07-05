German Media Creates Uproar in Somali Social Media by Jamal Osman

Somali Social Media Influencers of Kabtan Ayub and Yacqub Siyaaf

# German Media Exposes Somali 'War Influencers': The Story Behind Kabtan Ayub and Yacquub Siyaad



A recent joint investigation by Deutsche Welle (DW) and German public broadcaster ARD has sent shockwaves through the Somali diaspora community, exposing how two prominent social media personalities have been using Germany as a base to incite violence and spread radical content targeting their homeland. The investigation, published in July 2025, shines a spotlight on Ayub Abdirizak (known as "Kabtan Ayub") and Yacquub Siyaad, two influential figures whose online activities have sparked intense debate within Somali social media circles.



## The German Investigation: What Was Revealed



The DW-ARD investigation uncovered disturbing evidence of what security analysts describe as "information warfare" being conducted from German soil. The report details how these influencers have used social media platforms to spread hatred against rival clans, raise funds for weapons, and directly incite violence in Somalia's ongoing conflicts.



**Kabtan Ayub's Digital Warfare**



Ayub Abdirizak, better known to his hundreds of thousands of followers as "Kabtan Ayub," has built a substantial social media presence across TikTok and Facebook. His content often blends clan hatred with explicit calls for violence. In one particularly disturbing video from late 2022, he urged followers to "take the guns and fight," providing tactical advice about urban warfare and instructing viewers to "shoot any person on the highway once you see they are wearing a military uniform."



The investigation revealed that Ayub arrived in Germany in 2017 as an asylum seeker. Though his application was rejected in 2020, he was allowed to remain as a "tolerated" refugee. During his seven-year stay in Germany, primarily in Hamburg, he continued producing inflammatory content while living under the radar of German authorities.



**Yacquub Siyaad's Continued Incitement**



Unlike Ayub, Yacquub Siyaad remains in Germany, continuing to spread his message of violence to over half a million Facebook followers and approximately 230,000 TikTok followers. The investigation documented his explicit calls for violence, including statements like "Shell them day and night and then at last overrun their camp, cut off their heads" and "These pigs are mine. I will drive them out of their holes and dance on their corpses."



The report also highlighted Siyaad's fundraising activities, where he encourages diaspora Somalis to donate money for weapons, with some campaigns raising tens of thousands of euros within hours.



## The Somalia Context: Why This Matters



The influence of these social media personalities cannot be understood without recognizing the complex political landscape of Somalia. The country has been plagued by decades of armed conflict, with the federal government fighting both the militant Al-Shabab group and managing deep-rooted clan rivalries that complicate national unity efforts.



Both Ayub and Siyaad are connected to the ongoing tensions between Puntland and Somaliland, two regions in northern Somalia with competing political claims. The violence in Las Anod, which erupted in February 2023, provided a focal point for their inflammatory content, with hundreds killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in the initial clashes.



## Somali Social Media Reactions: A Community Divided



The German media investigation has triggered intense reactions across Somali social media platforms, revealing deep divisions within the community.



**Supporters Rally Behind the Influencers**



Many followers of Kabtan Ayub and Yacquub Siyaad have dismissed the German investigation as biased reporting, arguing that the influencers are simply advocating for their communities' rights. Supporters view them as voices for marginalized groups and criticize German media for not understanding the complex political dynamics of Somalia.



On platforms like Facebook and TikTok, hashtags supporting both influencers have gained traction, with users sharing clips of their content and defending their right to speak about Somali affairs from abroad.



**Critics Condemn the Incitement**



Conversely, many Somali social media users have expressed horror at the detailed evidence presented in the investigation. Critics argue that the influencers' content directly contributes to ongoing violence and instability in Somalia, particularly affecting civilians caught in conflict zones.



Somali journalists and activists have used the investigation to highlight the broader problem of diaspora-based incitement, arguing that social media platforms need better mechanisms to identify and address content that promotes violence.



## Official Responses and Legal Implications



The investigation has prompted official responses from multiple parties:



**Puntland's Defense**



The Puntland regional administration has categorically denied the allegations, releasing a statement through their Ministry of Information calling the German media report "baseless and defamatory." Puntland officials have defended Kabtan Ayub, who reportedly joined the Puntland Defense Force after leaving Germany in late 2024.



**German Authority Concerns**



The investigation revealed that German authorities had "eventually took notice" of Ayub's activities, though the timeline and extent of their response remain unclear. The case highlights challenges faced by European authorities in monitoring foreign-language content that may incite violence abroad.



**Legal Consequences**



Yacquub Siyaad faces legal challenges in Somalia, where a Puntland military court sentenced him in absentia to 10 years in prison in January 2025 for spreading disinformation through his YouTube channel. This legal action explains why he remains in Germany rather than returning to Somalia.



## The Broader Implications



The DW-ARD investigation raises important questions about the role of social media in modern conflicts and the responsibilities of host countries in monitoring diaspora political activities.



**Information Warfare in the Digital Age**



Security analyst Moustafa Ahmad, based in Somaliland, described the influencers' activities as "information warfare" that plays a "very destructive role" in Somalia. The case illustrates how modern conflicts extend far beyond physical battlefields into digital spaces where narratives are shaped and violence is encouraged.



**Platform Responsibility**



The investigation highlights the challenges facing social media platforms in content moderation, particularly when dealing with content in languages like Somali that may not have adequate review mechanisms. The report noted that the influencers operate "virtually without fear of the authorities" partly because "they speak Somali — and hardly anyone understands it."



## Community Impact and Fear



The investigation revealed that within Germany's Somali community, both influencers are well-known and, according to sources, feared. The report quoted a long-time German resident who monitors their activities, explaining that even those who understand the content are "unlikely to report the influencers" because "most people are afraid of them."



This climate of fear has allowed the influencers to maintain their activities while building connections within diaspora organizations, with some community leaders publicly praising their work.



## Looking Forward: What This Means for Somali Social Media



The German media investigation has opened a crucial conversation about the responsibility of diaspora communities in either perpetuating or healing conflicts in their homelands. As Somali social media users continue to debate the findings, several key issues emerge:



1. **Platform Accountability**: The case highlights the need for better content moderation systems that can identify incitement to violence in multiple languages.



2. **Diaspora Responsibility**: The investigation raises questions about the ethical responsibilities of diaspora communities in either contributing to or helping resolve conflicts in their countries of origin.



3. **Government Response**: The varying official responses from Puntland, German authorities, and social media platforms suggest a need for coordinated international approaches to transnational incitement.



As this story continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of how social media has fundamentally changed the nature of modern conflicts, allowing individuals to influence events thousands of miles away while remaining physically safe in their host countries. The ongoing debate within Somali social media communities reflects broader questions about freedom of expression, community responsibility, and the real-world consequences of digital rhetoric in our interconnected world.



*This article is based on reporting from Deutsche Welle and ARD's joint investigation, along with social media reactions and official statements from involved parties. The investigation continues to generate discussion across Somali social media platforms as communities grapple with questions of influence, responsibility, and the impact of diaspora voices on homeland conflicts.*